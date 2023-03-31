LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints baseball team (7-0) defeated the Oak Level Baptist Academy Conquerors (1-3) in back-to-back games Friday evening.

In game one, the Saints won 12-4, while game two saw the Saints take a 17-6 decision.

In the first contest, senior Russell Thomson went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer. He also pitched the first two innings, giving up two runs. Senior Carston Cline pitched the final three innings, allowing only two runs for the win.

Junior Ashton Polson finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored.

In the back-half of the doubleheader, junior Jacob Sampson went 2-for-2 with two grand slam home runs. Senior Anthony Taylor replaced Polson, the catcher, after he suffered an injury. It was Taylor’s first appearance since middle school.

He also was perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored.

Junior Tavon Farmer pitched the last three innings, giving up three runs for the win.

The Saints play Tabernacle Christian on April 18 at 4 p.m. in their next contest at home.