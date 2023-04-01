LAURINBURG — Coming into Friday night, the Lady Scots soccer team (3-4-1, 2-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had dropped two of their last three games and tied in the other, after beginning the season with a 3-1 overall record.

As they looked to turn things around against the Lee County Yellow Jackets (6-5-1, 3-2 SAC), they knew they needed to get off a strong start. But, three goals by the Yellow Jackets in the first 10 minutes of the first half set the stage for what ended up being a 9-1 loss for the Lady Scots.

“There’s a lot that you can take away from it,” Lady Scots head coach Richard Snipes said. “One is, this is the first time we’ve played them (Lee County) this year. Normally when you play a team one time, you sort of make some transitions in there and you can probably go out there and make some changes. And, this is only our eighth game of the season. They’ve (Lee County) already had 12 games under their belt. So, they’ve already got some season in them. But, yeah, it’s tough; I hate to say that it was better than the last two out of three games. It wasn’t (but) it still hurts just as bad because it’s a loss.”

After the Lady Scots trailed 3-0 in the first half, Lee County’s Gillian Garrison, who had 21 goals coming into the game against the Lady Scots and is one of the top goal scorers in North Carolina, found the back of the net at the 28:35 mark for the first of three goals scored by her on the night.

“She’s a beast out there,” Snipes said of Garrison. “She’s got the speed, she’s got the physical ability, she’s got the mentality, and she’s a junior. So, we’ve gotta see her again next year.”

One more first half goal from Lee County’s Lilly Currin with 6:01 left before the half put the Lady Scots into a 5-0 hole at the break.

The Yellow Jackets continued to pour on the scoring in the second half, with a goal from Lila Moshfegh at the 34:25 mark, then back-to-back goals by Garrison within the next five minutes of play.

The Lady Scots managed to get on the board though, with 25:25 remaining, after Laura Wlodarczak found Emma Clark, who battled with Ava Perez for control of the ball before booting it into the net.

Lee County added one final goal from Ava Baldwin with 15:30 left in the game.

With the Lady Scots dropping another game, Snipes said he’ll be looking at trying different things in practice to see where his girls play the best on the field.

“I’m trying to find new positions for some girls,” he said. “I’ve gotta put them out there and figure out where we fit for the next game.”

The Lady Scots will begin a three-game conference road stretch next week, starting with Richmond on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“(The girls) are always looking forward to that,” Snipes said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing tennis, or ping pong, or bowling, or football, or baseball; Richmond’s always gonna be the rival for Scotland. And, anytime they (the Lady Scots) get the chance to play them, they like to win. So, you’ll probably see the girls play a lot harder next game; you’ll see them play a little more physical because they want it more. You always play hard when it’s your rival.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.