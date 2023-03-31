Scotland’s Ricky Zhang competes in the middle of a match during Thursday’s doubleheader against Union Pines.

LAURINBURG — It took 10 innings to decide Thursday night’s nonconference matchup between the Scotland baseball team (8-3) and the St. Pauls Bulldogs (4-5), but, in the end, the Scots secured a 14-13 win off a Turner Bounds bases loaded walk, which brought in Alex Hatcher for the game-winning score.

St. Pauls scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, and five in the fifth to take a commanding 10-0 lead in the game. But, Scotland responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, before both teams scored three runs each in the sixth to make it 13-13.

Alex Hatcher tallied three runs for the Scots, while Hatcher, Cadyn Graves, Turner Bounds, and Eli McCoy each recorded two hits in the contest. McCoy finished with a team-high four RBIs, while Jake Clemmons had three.

Hatcher earned the victory for the Scots, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks, while striking out 13.

Bounds started the game on the mound for the Scots but only pitched four innings, allowing five runs on four hits, one walk, and two errors, while striking out five. Dylan Tucker relieved Bounds and pitched one inning, allowing four runs on five hits and two errors,while striking out one.

Will Brooks suffered the loss for St. Pauls and allowed four runs on two hits, four errors, and eight walks, while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings pitched. Cameron Revels pitched four innings and T.J. Parker pitched an inning for the Bulldogs, as well.

The Scots will play at South View on Saturday at 11 a.m., before returning to conference action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Pinecrest in Southern Pines.

Scotland men’s tennis falls in doubleheader against Union Pines

The Scotland men’s tennis team (2-4, 2-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) faced the Union Pines Bulldogs (7-2, 6-2 SAC) in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon in Cameron.

The Scots lost both games on the day with scores of 2-7 and 3-6.

In the first contest, Cole Hamilton (Scotland) defeated Aaron Scodius (Union Pines) 6-2, before David Reyes (Scotland) lost to Jackson Carmichael (Union Pines) 1-6. In the third match, Ricky Zhang (Scotland) fell to Joey Tortora (Union Pines) 0-6, and Thomas Buie (Scotland) was defeated by Cam Deibel (Union Pines) 1-6 in the fourth match. Next, Kishawn Pate (Scotland) came up short against Micah Worthan (Union Pines) 3-6, while Eli McRae (Scotland) lost to Landon Patterson (Union Pines) 2-6 in the last singles match.

In doubles action, Reyes and Zhang lost to Scodius and Deibel 2-6, and Hamilton and Buie lost to Carmichael and Tortora 4-6. Pate and McRae won against Worthan and Patterson 6-3 in the last doubles match of the first game.

In the second game, Hamilton lost to Scodius 2-6, and Reyes fell to Carmichael 4-6. Zhang picked up a 6-4 win over Tortora, before Buie lost a tight one in overtime against Deibel 9-11. Pate fell 5-7 against Worthan, and McRae lost against Patterson 1-6 in the last two singles matches of the day.

In game two doubles competition, Zhang and Reyes lost to Scodius and Deibel 3-6, while Hamilton and Buie won 6-3 over Carmichael and Tortora. Pate and McRae closed out the day with a 6-4 victory against Worthan and Patterson.

The Scots will take a lengthy period off before resuming play against Lee County on April 18 at 4 p.m. in Sanford.

Scotland men’s golf competes in Sanford

The Scotland men’s golf team traveled to Sanford Golf Course Thursday afternoon for their third Sandhills Athletic Conference meet of the season.

The Scots finished totaled 216 points and finished in sixth place for the second consecutive meet, after tying with Hoke County for sixth on March 27.

Luke Seate led the Scots with a score of 49, while Jarrod Pittman followed behind with a 53.

Jack Herr finished with a score of 55, and Logan Locklear had a score of 59.

Scotland’s next meet will be at the Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg on April 17 at 2 p.m.