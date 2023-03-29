VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominic Blue continues to rack up wrestling accolades this year.

This past weekend, the Scotland High School freshman competed in the 34th Annual National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) High School Nationals in the 170-pound weight class and earned seventh place in the freshman bracket, making him an All-American.

“It means a lot to me to be recognized as one of the top up and coming wrestlers in the nation,” Blue said. “I trained hard for this tournament, as if I were an All American, so it’s satisfying to prove that I am one.”

Blue defeated Carmen Marano of New Jersey by a 10-9 decision in his first match on March 24, before falling to Brayden Zuercher of Pennsylvania in his next matchup by a 7-1 decision.

It was an eyeopener for Blue, who said the competition was on a different scale.

“During the tournament, I wrestled some of the toughest opponents I have ever faced since I began wrestling,” he said.

The next day, Blue had four different matches, with his first coming against Kevin Zulu of Rhode Island; Blue defeated Zulu by way of an 18-2 technical fall (3:12). Blue’s next opponent was New Jersey’s Joseph Paretti, who Blue defeated by a 5-3 sudden victory.

Blue won against Thomas “TC” Willis in his next match by a 13-1 major decision, but lost to Cael Dunn of North Carolina by a 7-1 decision.

“At times, I felt tired; at times, I wanted to give up, but I knew I have too many people that put time into me and wanted me to succeed almost more than myself,” Blue said. “So, I just sucked it up and did my very best to wrestle through the pain and the exhaustion I felt, along with the pre-match nerves. The wins feel a lot better afterwards when you have given it your all.”

Blue’s final match of the tournament took place on March 26 against Jesse Adams of West Virginia in the seventh place match. Blue managed to squeeze out a 5-4 win by decision to place in the top eight and earn All-American honors.

Scotland head wrestling coach Thomas Havener has seen the work Blue has put in all season long and knew he would utilize his opportunities to the fullest.

“Dominic’s accomplishments just show that when young people apply their potential in a positive manner, their is no limit on what can be done,” Havener said. “He doesn’t just work hard, but he knows how to work hard and what he needs to work on. Just because you practice two hours doesn’t mean you did anything using that practice; he utilizes that two hours to the best of his ability.”

Along with now being a NHSCA All-American, Blue was the runner-up in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Wrestling Championships in the 170-pound class of 3A. Blue also placed first in the NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional in the 170-pound class.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.