Scotland’s Cadyn Graves makes a catch in center field for an out during Friday night’s game against Union Pines.

LAURINBURG — After being on the receiving end of a three-run seventh inning comeback Tuesday night in Cameron against the Union Pines Vikings (6-5, 2-2 SAC), the Scotland baseball team (6-3, 3-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) looked to get even with the Vikings on their home field Friday night.

But, after Union Pines claimed a 2-0 first inning lead, the Scots could never get on top in the contest, as they fell 4-1 and dropped their third game in-a-row.

“I think it goes back to the energy that started off the game,” Scotland head coach Ricky Schattauer said. “We didn’t have any energy in the dugout. One of our seniors said that in the huddle: ‘if you come out flat-footed, eventually the ball’s gonna find you and you’re gonna be flat-footed on the field, and you’ll eventually make an error.’”

Turner Bounds opened the game on the mound for the Scots, while Mayson Dear started for the Vikings.

Union Pines earned runs from Ben Finkelstein and Malcolm Vann in the top of the first, after Chandler Ring drove them in with a 2-RBI line drive single to center field.

Into the bottom of the fifth, neither team had scored another run — until Dylan Tucker was able to make it a one-run deficit. Tucker came in as a courtesy runner for Eli McCoy on first and advanced to third off a Luke Taylor ground ball single. Cadyn Graves went up to bat next, and a wild pitch from Dear to Graves allowed Tucker to run home for Scotland’s only run of the night.

But, Union Pines opened up the game slightly in the top of the seventh, when Jacob Williams and Dear each scored a run for the Vikings to make the Scotland hole 4-1.

While the Scots still had a chance, their offense continued to sputter out as it had been doing all night long. Jake Clemmons struck out, and Dawson Williams and Bounds grounded out in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

Bounds suffered the loss for the Scots, allowing four runs on 10 hits, walking one, recording two errors, and striking out two in 6.2 innings pitched.

Alex Hatcher relieved Bounds in the seventh and allowed no hits or runs, while walking one and striking one out.

Dear allowed one run on three hits, walked one, recorded one error, and struck out 10, earning the win.

The Scots finished with just three hits on the night.

Offensively, the Scots have gone cold in their last three games, with just 15 total hits and seven runs.

Schattauer said he plans to address the issue in the upcoming days with his team.

“I’m gonna find the best nine that can hit the ball,” he said. “I think that’s our thing recently; we watch fastballs, we swing at a curveball away, and we swing at a fastball up. I think it’s out there; other teams know. So, I told them starting Monday and Tuesday, we will find nine guys that can hit and those nine will play.”

The Scots host Western Harnett in nonconference action on March 29 at 7 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.