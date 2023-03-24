The Lady Scots and Whiteville Wolfpack came together for a picture to show their support for KayKay Shipman before the start of Friday’s game. Roughly two hours before the game began, Shipman was involved in a car crash and taken to the hospital, and is reportedly “okay.”

LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots softball team (8-2, 5-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) used a no-hitter from pitcher Sydnee Dial and four runs in the third inning to get a 10-0 five-inning win over the Lee County Yellow Jackets (2-6, 2-3 SAC) Friday night.

Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue, and Dial each had two runs in the game, while Lindsay Locklear, Madison Dixon, Carleigh McKeithan, and Kinsey Hamilton all had one.

Locklear led the team in RBIs with four, and Natalie Smith followed behind with two.

The Lady Scots as a team had 10 hits in the game.

Dial earned the win, striking out three and walking two in five innings pitched.

Savanna Mullins pitched 4.2 innings and allowed ten runs on ten hits, recorded four errors, walked two, and struck out six, taking the loss.

The Lady Scots will play at Richmond in their next contest on March 28 at 7 p.m.

Lady Scots soccer ties with Whiteville

The Lady Scots soccer team (3-2-1) finished Friday night’s game against the Whiteville Wolfpack (1-4-3) in a 4-4 tie.

The Lady Scots got two goals from Emma Clark in the first half, but were down 3-2 at the half. Another goal by the Wolfpack with 10 minutes to go put the Lady Scots in a two-goal hole, before Clark got her hat trick with her third goal of the game, and Joana Flores added another to make the game even.

Laura Wlodarczak, Reagan Strickland, Valeria Carranza-Rueda, Flores, Samantha Barnes, and Campbell Gross each had one assist in the contest.

Goalkeeper Terra Anderson stopped 11 shots on goal.

Roughly two hours before the game began, Whiteville’s KayKay Shipman was involved in a car crash and taken to the hospital, and is reportedly “okay.”

The Lady Scots and Wolfpack came together for a picture to show their support for Shipman before the start of the game.

Shipman scored five goals for Whiteville during the Lady Scots’ season opener earlier this year.

The Lady Scots play again on March 28 at 7 p.m. against Pinecrest in Southern Pines.