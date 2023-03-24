LAURINBURG — After an injury riddled senior season, Micah Clark is getting an opportunity to showcase his talent on the gridiron at the next level.

On Friday afternoon, Clark signed his national letter of intent during a ceremony at Scotland High School to play college football at St. Andrews University.

“It’s close to home,” Clark said, explaining why he chose St. Andrews University. “Blue is always my color. Blue in high school, blue in middle school; it just felt right.”

Clark, a center on the offensive line, broke his foot on two separate occasions last year with the Scots; the first coming against Hoggard on the first play of the game, and the other coming in the final game of the year against Terry Sanford. However, Clark pushed through both injuries and finished each game.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said that those are just two examples of why Clark is “the epitome of what you want in a young athlete.”

“People talk about coaches playing their favorites…he was one of my favorites,” Bailey said. “He worked hard, he showed up every day, worked hard in the weight room, worked hard on the field, was a tough kid, was a great teammate, was unselfish; he’s one of those ones that our program is gonna really, really miss. St. Andrews is getting a great young man.”

Donald Kinchen, the St. Andrews strength and conditioning and offensive line coach, represented the Knights at Clark’s signing ceremony.

Kinchen discussed why he and the St. Andrews football program continued to recruit Clark, despite him suffering two serious injuries.

“His work ethic,” Kinchen said. “(He’s a) hard working kid, always on time, like his coach said; just being a good kid.”

And, with Clark fully recovered from his broken foot, Kinchen said he has high expectations for Clark in his first season with the Knights.

“I expect big things to come from him,” Kinchen said. “Coming from Scotland, (he’ll be) ready to come in and compete.”

Clark will become the third member of his family to currently play athletics at St. Andrews. Brodie Clark, his cousin, is a point guard for the basketball team, and Tyler Barfield, his brother, is a pitcher on the baseball team.

Micah Clark is also currently on the baseball team for the Fighting Scots.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.