Scotland’s Eli McRae gets set for a serve during Thursday’s meet against Hoke County.

Scotland’s Cole Hamilton sends the ball back to his opponent during Thursday’s meet against Hoke County.

RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s tennis team (2-2, 2-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) picked up a 7-2 win over the Hoke County Bucks on Thursday, after defeating the Bucks 9-0 in their season opener back on Feb. 28.

In singles action, Cole Hamilton (Scotland) defeated John Torntino-Perez (Hoke County) 6-1 in both sets, while Ricky Zhang (Scotland) lost to Juan Pena (Hoke County) 5-7 in the first set and 2-6 in the second.

David Reyes (Scotland) came back with a victory over Iber De La Cruz (Hoke County), winning 6-3 in the first set and 6-1 in the second, and Thomas Buie (Scotland) beat Angel Guzman (Hoke County) 6-2 and 6-1.

Andrew Nor (Scotland) defeated Abbi Khantivong (Hoke County) 6-3 and 6-1, and Kishawn Pate closed out singles action with 6-3 and 6-1 set wins over Nathan Burrow (Hoke County).

In doubles competition, Zhang and Reyes lost to Torntino-Perez and Guzman 5-8, but Hamilton and Buie defeated Pena and De La Cruz 8-4.

In the last match of the day, Pate teamed up with Eli McRae, who was competing in his first match of the season, and the duo was victorious over Guzman and Laquaveon Campbell with an 8-3 set score.

The Scots host Union Pines in their next meet on March 30 at 4 p.m.