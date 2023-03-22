LAURINBURG — Local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball club “Team Unified” will host an adult basketball tournament at St. Andrews University on April 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Admission will be $15 per person and parking will be free.
First place in the tournament will receive a 6-foot tall trophy and a $2,000 cash prize, along with bragging rights.
Certified referees will be on-hand for the games and security will be enforced at the event.
For more information on the tournament, contact coach Andre Reaves at 910-217-0462 or coach Jeremy Baker at 910-706-1982.