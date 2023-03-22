Team Unified coaches Jeremy Baker (far left) and Luke McKenzie (far right) take a picture with their seventh grade team after taking home first place in an AAU tournament on March 18. Team Unified will host an adult basketball tournament at St. Andrews University on April 1 at 8:30 a.m. Contributed by Justin McNickle

Contributed by Justin McNickle

LAURINBURG — Local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball club “Team Unified” will host an adult basketball tournament at St. Andrews University on April 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Admission will be $15 per person and parking will be free.

The deadline for teams to register is March 24, and a fee of $350 is required per team.

First place in the tournament will receive a 6-foot tall trophy and a $2,000 cash prize, along with bragging rights.

Certified referees will be on-hand for the games and security will be enforced at the event.

For more information on the tournament, contact coach Andre Reaves at 910-217-0462 or coach Jeremy Baker at 910-706-1982.