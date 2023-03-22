LAURINBURG — Local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball club “Team Unified” will host an adult basketball tournament at St. Andrews University on April 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Admission will be $15 per person and parking will be free.

The deadline for teams to register is March 24, and a fee of $350 is required per team.

First place in the tournament will receive a 6-foot tall trophy and a $2,000 cash prize, along with bragging rights.

Certified referees will be on-hand for the games and security will be enforced at the event.

For more information on the tournament, contact coach Andre Reaves at 910-217-0462 or coach Jeremy Baker at 910-706-1982.