Scotland’s Andrew Nor (left) and Kishawn Pate (right) compete in a doubles match during Tuesday afternoon’s men’s tennis meet against Richmond.

ABERDEEN — The Scotland High School baseball team (6-2, 3-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) were on the receiving end of a seventh inning comeback victory by the Union Pines Vikings (5-4, 1-2 SAC) Tuesday night, as they fell 7-6.

The Scots led 6-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning but a single by Union Pines’ Austin Mooring began what would be a rough stretch for Scotland’s pitchers.

Union Pines’ Ben Finkelstein was hit by a pitch on the next at bat by Blane Wagner, who was on the mound for the Scots. Dylan Tucker relieved Wagner afterwards and struck out Union Pines’ Hunter Meeds for the first out of the inning, but Union Pines’ Chandler Ring loaded the bases with a ground ball, after reaching first off an error by shortstop Garrett Manning.

Tucker walked the Vikings’ Ryan Wallace, which brought in Mooring for a run, before Finkelstein scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 6-6.

Grey Booker got the walk-off hit for Union Pines with a hard ground ball to Manning, which led to Ring getting the game-winning run from third.

The Scots earned nine hits on the night, with Alex Hatcher leading the way with three. Cadyn Graves scored a team-high two runs, while Eli McCoy paced the Scots in RBIs with two.

Wagner took the loss for the Scots, allowing six runs on nine hits through six inning pitched, walking two, recording two errors, and striking out seven.

Greg Withrow earned the win for Union Pines, allowing no runs and no hits, walking one, and striking out one in one inning pitched.

Wallace pitched five inning for the Vikings and allowed three runs on seven hits, walked three, recorded two errors, and struck out six.

The Vikings had 10 hits in the game.

The Scots will look to rebound against the Vikings in a rematch between the two teams on March 24 at 7 p.m. in Laurinburg.

Lady Scots softball dominates Pinecrest

The Lady Scots softball team (6-2, 4-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) picked up a 16-4 six-inning win over the Pinecrest Patriots (2-6, 0-4 SAC) Tuesday night in Aberdeen.

The Lady Scots notched two runs in the first inning from Addison Johnson and Lindsay Locklear to take a 2-0 lead, before a Carleigh McKeithan run off a Johnson RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0.

However, the Patriots rounded up three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, but a five-run fifth inning put the Lady Scots ahead again 8-3. The Lady Scots had their biggest inning yet though in the sixth, where they earned half of their total runs for the game to take a 16-3 advantage.

A comeback attempt in the bottom of the inning saw the Patriots score only one run.

The Lady Scots collected 14 hits and 16 RBIs in the game. Locklear tied a team-high with three hits, while Avery Stutts notched four RBIs. Johnson also had three hits and four RBIs in the contest.

Sydnee Dial earned the win for the Lady Scots on the bump with a complete game, allowing four runs on eight hits, walking two, recording three errors, and striking out eight.

Macey Jackson suffered the loss for Pinecrest, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits, walking three, recording 10 errors, and striking out two.

The Lady Scots host the Marlboro County Bulldogs for their next game on March 23 at 7 p.m. in the second annual National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Strikeout Cancer game to benefit the Live Like Madison Foundation.

A fundraising campaign for the game can be found on their Facebook page “Scotland Softball” with a link to their GoFundMe page.

Lady Scots soccer shutout by Union Pines

The Lady Scots soccer team (3-2, 2-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) saw their three-game win streak come to an end Tuesday night, as they lost 9-0 against the Union Pines Vikings (3-5-1, 2-0 SAC), with the game being called due to a mercy rule with 32 minutes left in the second half.

The Lady Scots gave up six goals in the first half and three in the second half, and recorded just three shots on goal in the game.

The Lady Scots will continue their three-game road stretch on March 24 at 6 p.m., when they play the Whiteville Wolfpack.

The Lady Scots hosted the Wolfpack back on March 1 in their season opener, where they lost 11-5.

Scotland men’s tennis downed by Richmond

The Scotland men’s tennis team (1-2, 1-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered an 8-1 loss to the Richmond Raiders (4-0, 4-0 SAC) Tuesday afternoon in Laurinburg.

In singles action, Cole Hamilton (Scotland) played Ty Murray (Richmond) to start things off, with Hamilton winning the first set 6-3, before falling in the second set 3-6. The tie breaker went to Murray, who won 7-5 in the third set.

Next, Ricky Zhang (Scotland) lost 4-6 and 5-7 in both sets against Matthew Burns (Richmond), and David Reyes (Scotland) fell to Ethan McDonald (Richmond) 4-6 and 2-6.

Thomas Buie (Scotland) came up short against Jordan Jacobs (Richmond) 2-6 and 4-6, while Andrew Nor (Scotland) lost to Brent Humann (Richmond) 2-6 and 1-6.

Kishawn Pate (Scotland) played Will Whitley (Richmond) in the last singles match and took 1-6 and 2-6 defeats.

In doubles play, Zhang and Reyes lost to Murray and Burns 5-8, but Hamilton and Buie defeated McDonald and Jacobs 9-7.

Pate and Nor lost to Humann and Whitley 1-8 in the final match of the day.

The Scots host Lee County in their next meet on March 22 at 4 p.m.