Home Sports Football PHOTOS: SAU football hosts 1st spring practice of 2023 SportsFootball PHOTOS: SAU football hosts 1st spring practice of 2023 March 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal ❮ ❯ The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 11.1 ° C 12.3 ° 10.5 ° 39 % 1.5kmh 0 % Tue 16 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 26 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 24 °