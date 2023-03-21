The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal
<p>The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.</p> <p>Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal</p>

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.

Photos| Brandon Hodge/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal

The St. Andrews University football team hosted their first spring practice of 2023 Monday afternoon in preparation for the 2023-24 season in the fall.