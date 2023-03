RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s golf team competed in their first Sandhills Athletic Conference meet of the season on Monday from Bayonet at Puppy Creek.

The Scots finished in seventh place on the day with the leading scorer for the Scots being Jarrod Pittman, who had a 48.

Luke Seate finished with a 54, Jack Herr scored a 59, Bobby Cox marked a 65, and Logan Locklear and Montrell Smith each had a 69.

The Scots’ next meet will be on March 27 at Foxfire Resort and Golf in Foxfire.