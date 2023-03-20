VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Scotland High School wrestler Dominic Blue participated in the Interstate 64 Spring Duals with Raleigh Area Wrestling on March 18, according to Blue’s Twitter page.

Blue wrestled in the 165-pound weight class and went undefeated in four team matches on the day.

Blue’s first opponent was Kyler Swensen of the Bruin Brawlers, who Blue defeated by fall (4:18). Blue, then, wrestled Semaj Haynesworth of Invictus Wrestling and, again, won by fall (1:59).

Blue’s next match came against Aiden Jordan of Shenandoah Valley WC, which he won by fall (2:53), and his final match came against Great Neck Wrestling Club’s Logan Pausch, who Blue won against by a 10-5 decision.

Raleigh Area Wrestling won the duals championship by dominating the field.

In their first match against Bruin Brawlers in pool C, Raleigh Area Wrestling won 77-6, then, defeated Invictus Wrestling 78-0 in their second match. They cruised past Shenandoah Valley WC 66-6 in their third match, which put them in final pool A.

In their semifinal match, Raleigh Area Wrestling defeated Great Neck Wrestling Club 63-3, and won over Buffalo Valley WC in the first place match 59-12.

Blue did not participate in the first place match against Buffalo Valley WC.

With the Scots this past season, Blue, a freshman, advanced to the NCHSAA Wrestling Championships in the 170-pound weight class and finished runner up in 3A, falling to Foard High School’s Zane Birtchet in the finals.