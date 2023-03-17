FLORENCE, S.C. — The Scotland Christian Academy baseball team (2-0, 1-0 Carolinas Christian) defeated Maranatha Christian (0-1) by a final of 15-3 in five innings Thursday afternoon.

Junior pitcher Jacob Sampson pitched five complete innings with five strikeouts and gave up only one earned run.

Senior center fielder Russell Thompson went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and a triple, scoring four runs, as well.

Senior Carston Cline finished 1-for-4 with three runs scored, and junior Tavon Farmer got a triple in his lone appearance at bat, while also scoring two runs.