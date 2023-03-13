JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The St. Andrews University women’s wrestling team was represented at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship by standout grappler Gabrielle Holloway, who walked away as an NAIA All-American and a sixth place finish in the 155 class.

Holloway kicked off the national tournament with a pin over Alexandra Lopez of Menlo College (5:02). The win over Lopez advanced Holloway to the quarterfinals in the championship bracket to face Latifah McBryde, a grappler from Life University.

McBryde, who finished second place overall, knocked Holloway out of the championship bracket by tech fall.

Holloway recorded two wins over a pair of Grand View grapplers in the consolation bracket, winning both by decision to advance to the semifinals of consolation action.

Holloway was topped in her final two bouts.

Complete SAU Results

Round of 32 – BYE

Round of 16 – Holloway p. Alexandra Lopez, Menlo, 5:02

Quarterfinals – Latifah McBryde tech. fall Holloway, 1:33

Consolation – Holloway dec. Mahealani Ramirez, Grand View, 6-5

Consolation – Holloway dec. Madison Diaz, Grand View, 10-8

Consolation – Caitlyn Davis, Central Methodist, tech. fall Holloway, 4:05

Fifth place Consolation – Shannon Workinger, Menlo, dec. Holloway, 11-2