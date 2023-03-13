LAURINBURG — After another successful Battle of the Border basketball event in December, Zaye Bines is continuing his mission to bring the Scotland County community together.

The first ever “7 on 7 Rep Your County Football Tournament” will take place from Spring Hill Middle School on March 18.

“The purpose of this 7 on 7 (event) is basically what I have been doing, bringing the community together,” he said. “It also gives people a chance to reconnect with people that they haven’t seen in a while.”

The first game of the day at 9 a.m. will be a kids game between the “Raider Elite” and “Caution Boys.” The men’s games begin at 9:20 a.m. and a new game will start approximately every 20 minutes. “Rob Co Bandits” and “TTG (Greensboro)” face off first in the men’s action; then, “Deep Threats (Laurinburg)” and “Team Platinum” will go head-to-head. “Team TDP (Clio, S.C.)” and “Original Dogs (Marlboro County)” square off, before “Grim Reapers” and “Richmond Raiders” compete against each other in the final game of the first round. “Purple Cheraw” will have a bye in the first round.

“We have teams participating from different counties such as Scotland, Marlboro, Richmond, (Chesterfield), (and) Robeson County,” Bines said. “We have guys like Syvelle Newton participating; Tymere Zimmerman (and) state champions Kwashaun Quick, (and) Dominique Green, will be on a team.”

Bounce houses, a DJ, face painting, costumed characters, and food will be available at the event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting Bines on his Facebook page “Zaye Bines.”

Only $5 kids tickets will be sold at the event and kids under the age of five will get in free.

A cash prize will go to the first place team in the tournament and second place will get a trophy.

Bines said the event wouldn’t be possible without several key people involved.

“I wanted to thank Spring Hill principal Mrs. (Pam) Lewis for making this possible, Edward Cain, and Ms. Latonya Johnson,” he said.