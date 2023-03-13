3 Lady Scots, 2 Scots earn all-conference nods

Lady Scots guard Madysan Hammonds (24) shoots a 3-ball over Southern Nash’s Anastasia Fields (12) during a first round playoff game on Feb. 21. Hammonds made the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team after averaging 8.4 points per game and 2.1 steals per game, while making 52 3-pointers during the regular season.

Lady Scots guard Madison Dixon (white) and Richmond’s Kyla Sampson (24) go after a loose ball during a game on Feb. 10. Dixon made the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team after averaging 4.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 1 steal per game during the regular season.

Scotland guard Isaac Ferguson (23) drives past Union Pines’ Trent Hilburn (blue) during a game on Jan. 27. Ferguson received All-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors after averaging 14.4 points per game and 2.4 steals per game this season.

Lady Scots forward Alicia McClain (white) surveys the court as Pinecrest’s Jakaya Scott (12) during a game on Feb. 3. McClain made the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team after averaging 15 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game, 5.9 blocks per game, and 3.2 steals per game during the regular season.

Scotland forward Lamonte’ Cousar drives into the paint on a Westover defender during a game on Feb. 6. Cousar was named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team after averaging 21.3 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Lady Scots guard Morgan Thompson (white) dribbles as Union Pines’ Taryn Pekala defends (22) during a game on Jan. 27. Thompson was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year and received district-4 third team honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

LAURINBURG — Lady Scots basketball head coach Roshien McClain was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference girls Coach of the Year, guard Morgan Thompson received SAC girls Player of the Year, and three Lady Scots, along with two Scots, were named to the All-SAC basketball teams that were recently released.

McClain, who led the Lady Scots to their best overall record since 2013 and first undefeated conference record since 2015 this season, is in his second year as the Lady Scots’ head coach; it’s his first SAC Coach of the Year honor.

Thompson recently wrapped up her sophomore year, averaging 18.9 points per game*, 5.4 assists per game*, and 3.9 steals per game* this season, all team bests. She was also selected to the district-4 third team from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Three more Lady Scots sophomores were selected to the all-conference team in Alicia McClain, Madison Dixon, and Madysan Hammonds.

Alicia McClain recorded averages 15 points per game*, 10.2 rebounds per game*, 5.9 blocks per game*, and 3.2 steals per game* this past year, and led the team in 3-point percentage with a 35% mark*.

Dixon was a catalyst on the defensive end for the Lady Scots in her first season on the team. While she averaged only 4.1 points per game*, she averaged 5.4 rebounds per game* and a steal per game* this season.

Hammonds was a knockdown shooter this year for the Lady Scots, averaging 8.4 points per game*. Early season struggles with the deep ball dropped her 3-point percentage to 26% on the year*, but she managed to hit 52 3s overall*.

*Stat is from regular season only.

2 Scots make All-Conference team

Two senior Scotland basketball players were named to the recently released All-SAC boys basketball team.

Guard Isaac Ferguson and forward Lamonte’ Cousar each earned all-conference nods after leading the Scots to

Ferguson averaged 14.4 points per game and 2.4 steals per game for the Scots this season. He also led the team with a 30% 3-point percentage and a 73% free throw mark.

Cousar tallied team-high averages with 21.3 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game for Scotland this past year, and led the Scots by making 53% of his shot attempts. He was second on the team with 1.1 blocks per game, as well.

Richmond’s Paul McNeil Jr. was named the SAC Player of the Year, after he led the Raiders by averaging 24 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Richmond head coach Donald Pettigrew was selected as the conference’s Coach of the Year.