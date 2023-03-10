LAURINBURG — Coming off of a 2-0 loss at South View on Wednesday, the Lady Scots softball team (4-1, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) looked to regroup and come away with their second conference win Thursday night against the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-2, 0-2 SAC).

While the Lady Scots may of not scored any runs the night before, they managed to get plenty of them against the Cavaliers, as they scored eight runs in the first inning, 10 in the fourth inning, and won 21-0 in 4 1/2 innings.

“Not to knock Southern Lee, but their pitching is what we call ‘BP (batting practice)’ pitching,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “It wasn’t too slow, it wasn’t too fast, it was kind of that in-between (speed). We used our hand back drill with the girls (to) get out in front of the box and they struck the ball well; they didn’t chase nothing out the way.”

Starting at pitcher for the Lady Scots was Sydnee Dial, who had a phenomenal showing her last time out on the mound against Hoke County, while Albani Hooker began the game on the bump for Southern Lee.

The Cavaliers left two runners stranded on second and third base in the top of the first, thanks to Dial grounding out Jade Fore to first base for the third out of the inning.

Addison Johnson and Dawson Blue were each walked to get things started for the Lady Scots in the bottom of the first. Blue stole second base and Johnson stole third, before a passed ball allowed Johnson to run to home plate and give the Lady Scots their first run of the game. Madison Dixon managed a hit on a ground ball and reached on an error by Southern Lee’s Macie Lucas, allowing Blue to score and make it 2-0.

After Chaslyn Clark came in as a courtesy runner for Dixon, Lindsay Locklear was walked and able to advance to second off a wild pitch, while Clark went to third. Avery Stutts, then, drove in Clark off an RBI single and Locklear advanced to third.

Dial was the next at bat for the Lady Scots and hit a ground ball, while reaching second base after another error by Lucas. The mistake allowed Locklear and Stutts to both score, making the Lady Scots’ lead 5-0.

Nateya Scott came in as a courtesy runner for Dial and scored a run, after Johnson doubled on a ground ball to left field, advancing to second on the throw. Carleigh McKeithan also ran across home plate off the Johnson hit, after she was walked to get on base, then stole second.

Johnson scored her second run of the inning off a ground ball single from Blue to make it 8-0, but Blue was caught stealing third to end the inning.

The Cavaliers went down in order at the top of the second and Dixon was walked to begin the bottom half of the inning. Locklear got the first hit of the inning for the Lady Scots and was grounded into a fielder’s choice to Lucas, which put Dixon out while advancing to second. Another out later, Dial hit a ground ball and advanced to second off an error from Hooker, which allowed Locklear to score, and make the score 9-0, before Natalie Smith struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third, McKeithan was walked and Kinsey Hamilton notched a base hit to reach second, after an error by Southern Lee’s Carrie Ellen Bryan. Johnson singled moments later but McKeithan held up at third. Blue came up with the RBI however, after flying out to right field. Dixon was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Locklear grounded into a fielder’s choice, which put Johnson out while advancing to third, but scored Hamilton. Stutts grounded to close the inning with the Lady Scots on top 11-0.

After three quick outs from Southern Lee, Hooker was relieved by Lucas in the middle of the inning. The Lady Scots would have their best inning yet though, putting up 10 runs.

Scott, who reentered the game as a pinch hitter, Smith, and McKeithan loaded the bases for the Lady Scots to begin the bottom of the fourth. Clark, who also reentered the game as a pinch hitter for Hamilton, and Johnson were both walked, which scored Scott and Smith to make it 13-0.

Two pitches later, Blue singled on a fly ball to center field, which brought in McKeithan and Clark to score. Dixon reloaded the bases after being walked, and Locklear, as well as Stutts, were both hit by pitches, scoring Johnson and Blue. A 2-RBI ground ball double from Scott sent home Dixon and Locklear, before a ground ball single to second from Smith scored Stutts. Smith was the final Lady Scot to score on the night, after Johnson hit a line drive to left field to bring her in from third.

Dial earned the win for the Lady Scots, allowing two hits and zero runs across five innings, while striking out three.

Hooker took the loss for Southern Lee, giving up 11 runs on four hits, and walking seven in three innings pitched.

Lucas allowed 10 runs on five hits and walked six in one inning pitched.

Johnson led the Lady Scots with three hits, and tied the team-high in runs with three, and RBIs with four. Locklear and McKeithan each also had three runs and Blue had four RBIs, as well.

As a team, the Lady Scots had 19 RBIs on only nine hits.

The Lady Scots get a short break before heading to Cameron to face Union Pines on March 14 at 7 p.m.

Romaine discussed the challenge of facing a good team like Union Pines, despite them being 3-4 on the year.

“Union Pines is definitely gonna be one of the top three teams in this conference,” Romaine said. “They’ve got a lot of girls coming back from last season. We’re the target for not being the better team this year because of what we’ve lost, but we’re still growing and we’re getting better each game. We’re gonna go up there and compete against Union Pines, and do the best we can. We’re looking forward to it and we’ll be ready for them.”

