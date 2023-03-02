Scotland softball crushes Western Harnett in season opener

LAURINBURG — If high-scoring matches are someone’s thing, they got one to their liking Wednesday night.

The Scotland High School women’s soccer team (0-1) opened their 2023 season with a nonconference match against the Whiteville Wolfpack (1-1), in what would end up being a battle of offense between both sides.

Three early goals by the Wolfpack in the first eight minutes shaped up the match however, as the Lady Scots could never recover and ultimately fell 11-5.

“We’ve got a young team,” Lady Scots head coach Richard Snipes said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores…and it’s hard to play the whole game. I’ve got to rely on some of these other girls and they’ve gotta grow into their positions. And, they played really well. Defensively, that’s where we gave it up. It was tough to lose like that, but we’ve gotta build off of what we’ve got.”

Snipes also said that with this being his first year as the head coach of Lady Scots soccer, it’s going to be a challenging start.

“I don’t know any of these teams (we’re facing),” Snipes said. “I’ve never faced any of these teams, so I don’t know them. I’m still working with the girls; I’ve been with them for four weeks.”

Whiteville’s KayKay Shipman scored the first goal of the contest two minutes in — and scored another one at the 35:27 mark. Kaitlyn Hasty had a goal sandwiched between Shipman’s first two goals at the 32:19 mark, and Whiteville was ahead 3-0. Emma Clark found the back of the net for the Lady Scots to get them on the board at the 30:47 mark, before two goals from Whiteville’s Ashley Hester, and another one from Shipman, throughout the next 11 minutes of play put the Wolfpack up 6-1. Clark scored again with 18:54 to go before the break, but Shipman struck again with her fourth goal in the half at the 12:08 mark to make it a 7-2 Whiteville lead. With 1:05 left in the first half, Clark managed to score again and helped put the Lady Scots’ halftime deficit to four goals at 7-3.

Back-to-back goals from Hester in the second half at the 29:11 and 24:38 marks put Whiteville ahead 9-3, and Shipman’s fifth goal of the contest at the 11:38 mark would follow to add to the Wolfpack lead. Just 25 seconds later, Scotland’s Laura Wlodarczak would score her first goal of the contest with Clark following suit at the 10:45 mark, making the Lady Scots’ deficit 10-5. Shipman made it a six-pack of goals for herself at the 7:54 mark, which ended any chance of a late Lady Scots rally.

Lady Scots goalkeeper Terra Anderson stopped 12 shot attempts from Whiteville, and Wlodarczak, as well as Samantha Barnes, each had an assist.

At the 35:29 mark of the second half, Scotland’s Campbell Gross would go down with a lower body injury after her and a Whiteville player went to kick the ball simultaneously. She didn’t return to the game.

Jenny Zhang was also injured for the Lady Scots with just under two minutes to go in the game and was carted off the sideline opposite of both teams benches.

With Clark scoring four goals, she’s nearly met a quarter of her goals from last season already, when she scored 20 goals in 23 games.

Snipes discussed the impact she can have on the team this year and the traits that make her a special player.

“She brings a lot to the table,” Snipes said. “She can kick left-footed and right-footed, she can see the vision of the field, she sees all the players where she wants them to be; she’s the coach on the field. Emma’s a leader on the field; she’s quiet, but she leads by example.”

With the loss, the Lady Scots begin the season at 0-1 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Snipes said he learned from the game that he needs to improve on his coaching and the team’s defense.

“I needed to make some changes,” he said. “I thought I made some in the second half from the first half. We had Campbell Gross; I played her as a center defensive mid and she was doing well. We were starting to get some momentum and then she went down. Campbell’s a natural center defensive mid and putting her back there, that gave us five defensive players, and they (Whiteville) couldn’t break it. When she (Gross) went down, I think that’s when we sort of lost our little spirit there for maybe about 15 minutes.”

The Lady Scots will have a week off before traveling to Fayetteville to face the Douglas Byrd Eagles on March 9 at 7 p.m.

The Scotland High School softball team (1-0) only needed five innings to win their season opener in Lillington Wednesday night, as they defeated the Western Harnett Eagles (0-1) by a final score of 12-2.

An error scored the first run of the night for the Lady Scots in the first inning and five runs in the fifth inning gave the Lady Scots the win.

Sydnee Dial pitched for the Lady Scots and went all five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six Eagle batters.

Lindsay Locklear had three runs and Addison Johnson, and Kinsey Hamilton, collected two runs apiece.

Locklear also led the Lady Scots with four RBIs, while Madison Dixon and Dial had two RBIs each.

Dial, Locklear, and Carleigh McKeithan all earned two hits in the contest.

The Lady Scots will face the Eagles again in their home opener on March 3 at 7 p.m.

