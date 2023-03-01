LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University football team will have a pro wrestling fundraising event on March 4 at the St. Andrews University Gym.

Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) will be wrestling at the event, which includes current St. Andrews student athlete Sam Dial.

All proceeds from the event will be used for the St. Andrews University football program.

Tickets will be $8 and any kid under the age of 10 will get in free with a paying adult.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is scheduled for 7 p.m.