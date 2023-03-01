Scotland first baseman Turner Bounds is hit by a pitch at the plate during Tuesday night’s season opener against Purnell Swett.

LAURINBURG — Let’s play ball!

The Scotland High School baseball team (1-0) hosted the Purnell Swett Rams (0-1) in their 2023 season opener Tuesday night as the Scots looked to extend their five-game win streak over the Rams, which dates back to 2019.

The Scots allowed one run in the top of the first inning but scored four straight runs and never looked back; knocking off the Rams 9-4 and winning their fourth season opener in-a-row.

“I’m ecstatic,” Scotland head coach Ricky Schattauer said about the win. “Since the fall, we’ve been preaching keeping your composure, keeping a poise to yourself, (and) mental toughness. I think it showed when they (Purnell Swett) scored tonight; we always come back and answer back.”

Starting for the Scots on the mound was Blane Wagner, who pitched six innings for the Scots, while pitcher Chandon Sanderson got the start for the Rams.

Wagner retired the first two hitters for the Rams in the first inning but was met with an inside-the-park home run by Malachi Gales to put the Rams on the board.

The Scots scored their first runs of the game in the bottom of the first with Dawson Williams, Garrett Manning, and Jake Clemmons. Williams found home plate after a passed ball allowed him to score from third with the RBI going to Wagner. Manning scored from third base off a Luke Taylor RBI knock to center field, and a sac fly from Eli McCoy allowed Clemmons to score from third base. Heading into the second inning, the Scots held a 3-1 lead.

After a scoreless second inning from both teams, the Scots found another run in the bottom of the third with Turner Bounds. Bounds got on base with a line drive single, then stole second base. A wild pitch allowed Bounds to move to third base and a ground out from Taylor gave the Scots their second out of the inning but let Bounds get his first run of the game and give the Scots a 4-1 advantage.

A Keithyn Hunt line drive double put Purnell Swett in scoring position in the top of the fourth inning, but Hunt was replaced by Michael Jacobs, who came in as a pinch runner. Camden Hunt followed in the battling lineup and hit a line drive to center field to score Jacobs and put the Rams within two runs.

The bottom of the fifth inning saw the Scots score their next two runs of the game as Jacey Jacobs came into the game to relieve Sanderson of his pitching duties. Clemmons was hit by a pitch and was able to steal second base moments later. An error by Camden Hunt on a Bounds line drive double allowed Bounds to get to third and Clemmons to score. Bounds scored on the following pitch, after Taylor hit a sac fly, to put the Scots ahead 6-2.

Sanderson gave the Rams their third run of the game in the top of the sixth, thanks to a sac fly from Wayden McMillan that allowed Sanderson to score from third base. But, two errors from Manning and another by Wagner allowed the Rams to fill the bases with only one out during the inning.

“Garrett Manning’s very young,” Schattauer said. “After his second (error), I looked at Luke (Taylor) during our timeout and I told him to go talk to him. With Luke being a senior, he’s been there; he’s had an error at third base (and) he’s gonna have an error at second base. But, just letting Garrett know like hey, we’ve still got you. And, then, Blane (Wagner) makes an error and he acted like he never made the error.”

In the bottom of the sixth, the Scots opened up their lead to 9-3 on runs from Britt Lowe, Wagner, and Williams. Lowe was hit by the first pitch of the inning but was able to move to third base moments later, after an error by Sanderson on a Garrett Sellers pop out; Lowe stole home plate shortly after. Williams and Wagner got on base with walks by Jacey Jacobs, and both were able to score off a Clemmons double to right field.

A run by Gales in the seventh inning made it a four-run game for the Rams, but it wouldn’t be enough to mount a comeback attempt for the Rams.

Bounds finished 2-of-2 at the plate for the Scots, Taylor tallied three RBIs, and Clemmons had two RBIs. Wagner threw 67 strikes on 106 pitches and allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out four batters.

Sanderson surrendered four runs on five hits over four innings, struck out three batters, and walked zero. Jacey Jacobs allowed five runs on two hits and had four errors.

The Scots head to Fayetteville to take on the Cape Fear Colts in their next matchup on March 3 at 6 p.m.

Schattauer said he plans to approach Friday’s game the same way he did against Purnell Swett — by focusing only on his team.

“I have not (looked at Cape Fear),” he said. “I actually didn’t look at Purnell Swett, either. I just think if we go out there and take care of our business and we play Scotland baseball, we’re gonna be a tough match for about anybody.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.