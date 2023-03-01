Scotland’s David Reyes gets set to play during Tuesday afternoon’s season opener against Hoke County.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s tennis team (1-0) opened their 2023 season Tuesday evening at home with a 9-0 sweep against Hoke County (0-1).

In singles action, Cole Hamilton (Scotland) defeated John Torntino-Perez (Hoke) 6-0 in the first set and 6-1 in the second set to win the match 2-0.

David Reyes (Scotland) defeated Daniel Pena (Hoke) with a 10-7 tie-breaker in the first set but lost his second set 6-8. He followed that with a win in the third set to secure the match 2-1.

Ricky Zhang (Scotland) defeated Armando Zuniga (Hoke) 7-5 in the first set and 6-0 in the second to win the match 2-0.

Thomas Buie (Scotland) lost his first set to Iber De La Cruz (Hoke) 5-7 but had a comeback in his second set to win 6-2. He then broke the tie in the third set to win the match 2-1.

Andrew Nor (Scotland) defeated Abbi Khantivong (Hoke) 6-0 in his first set and 6-2 in his second set to win the match 2-0.

Kishawn Pate (Scotland) defeated Angel Guzman (Hoke) 6-3 in the first set and 6-1 in the second to win the match 2-0.

In doubles actions, the team of Zhang and Reyes (Scotland) defeated the team of Torntino-Perez and Zuniga (Hoke) 7-3.

The team of Hamilton and Buie (Scotland) defeated the team of Pena and De La Cruz (Hoke) 8-3 in overtime.

The team of Nor and Pate (Scotland) defeated the team of Khantivong and Guzman (Hoke) 8-1.

The Scots play Union Pines in Cameron for their next matchup on March 7 at 4 p.m.