KING — The No. 1 Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints defeated the No. 2 Sheets Memorial Christian Eagles 53-47 Saturday afternoon to win the North Carolina Christian Athletic Association 1A state championship.

Junior Layla Nicolosi finished with a team-high 17 points, sophomore Zoey Neff scored 16 points, and senior Morgan McMillan had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

All regional awards went to McMillan and Nicolosi.

The Lady Saints finish the season 19-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play.