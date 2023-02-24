The No. 1 Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints defeated No. 4 Rockwell Christian in Kings Thursday night 72-36 in the second round of the North Carolina Christian School Assocation’s 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Senior Morgan McMillan dropped a double-double with 17 points 11 rebounds, junior Layla Nicolosi scored 17 points and had six assists, junior Lily Cartrette also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Zoey Neff finished with 16 points and nine assists, junior Davinney Johnson added eight points, and Raelyn Ludlum grabbed 11 rebounds.

Lady Saints play No. 2 Southview Christian in a semifinal matchup in Kings Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.