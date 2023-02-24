The No. 1 Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints defeated No. 4 Rockwell Christian in Kings Thursday night 72-36 in the second round of the North Carolina Christian School Assocation’s 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Senior Morgan McMillan dropped a double-double with 17 points 11 rebounds, junior Layla Nicolosi scored 17 points and had six assists, junior Lily Cartrette also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Zoey Neff finished with 16 points and nine assists, junior Davinney Johnson added eight points, and Raelyn Ludlum grabbed 11 rebounds.