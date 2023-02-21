LAURINBURG — The Knights hosted the Fayetteville State Broncos of the NCAA Division II in a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The day proved to be a great one for the softball team, as they were able to win both matches, including a walk-off thriller in the bottom of the eighth inning in the second game. The wins move the Knights to 4-8 collectively so far this season, as they prepare for their conference schedule in two weeks.

Taking the mound in the opener for the Knights was Meghan Fritz (Dunmore, Pa.), who pitched to the tune of 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs over four hits, while striking out two Broncos hitters.

After Fayetteville State struck for a couple of runs in the top of the first inning, the Knights’ bats were ready to go, as they were able to rally for four runs themselves in the bottom of the first. Ava McPhillips (Missoula, Mont.) drove in the first run with a single to left field, scoring Taryn Tucker (Oakboro, N.C.) for the first run of the game, before Fritz blew the inning open with a two-run double to left field. A Charlee Mullins (Camden, S.C.) single brought in Fritz and capped off one of the best innings of hitting the Knights have had this season.

After Tucker drove in Haley Zimmerman (Cygnet, Ohio) during the second inning for another St. Andrews run, the Knights again exploded for more offense in the bottom of the third with three more insurance runs. Mullins was able to drive a single to center field to score Fritz, before a Shelby Nisbet (Salley, S.C.) triple brought in two more runs around for the Knights.

With the Knights holding a 9-5 lead, Sarah Sidell (Salisbury, Md.) closed the game out, as she pitched the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs off her couple of innings of work, to secure the first game victory for the Knights.

Mullins took to the mound for the second game and threw an absolute gem by going eight innings strong, while allowing just three earned runs on seven hits, and striking out seven Bronco hitters.

After Fayetteville State had opened things up in the first inning with a run, the Knights were able to respond, when Mullins hit a fielder’s choice to the pitcher to score Natalee Victores (Stockton, Calif.) from third base.

The Knights’ offense once again struck again in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Zimmerman shot a base knock to center field and brought in the first run of the inning. Moments later, Tucker laid down a beautiful bunt to bring in Zimmerman as the Knights were able to take a 3-1 lead in the ballgame.

Down to their final out, the Broncos were able to string back-to-back hits to bring in the two tying runs they needed to extend the game to extra innings. After the Knights failed to score in the bottom of the seventh, the Broncos would end up scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game, with the Knights having only three outs to work with.

With the Knights’ backs against the wall, Zimmerman hit a single to center field to score Maddy Taylor (Port Royal, Va.) from second base to tie the game at four apiece. With one out in the inning, Brooke Vance (Rutherfordton, N.C.) laced a double to right field to score the game-winning run and send the Knights home with a sweep over the Broncos.

The Knights will be ecstatic with a walk-off win and series victory as they play host to Methodist University in their next match on Feb. 25 for a 12 and 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Knights claim victory over Bob Jones University

The Knights traveled to the campus of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. for a game against the Bob Jones Bruins on Tuesday evening. Thanks to some great pitching and timely hitting, the Knights were able to gruel out a 5-3 victory in the non-conference matchup, moving the squad’s overall record to 3-5 thus far in the 2023 regular season.

Brycen Seymore (Marion, N.C.) took to the hill for the start in this one and threw 70 pitches across four innings of work, allowing two earned runs and striking out six Bruins batters. Although Seymore pitched a solid outing, Shawn Taylor (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) ended up with the win for the Knights, as he relieved Seymore in the bottom of the fifth and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, while allowing just a single baserunner and striking out six Bruins hitters.

After Bob Jones rallied for two runs in the bottom of the second inning off of a two-run home run, the Knights were able to get on the board with two runs themselves in the top of the fourth inning. After the Knights were able to chain some hits together and load up the bases, Adrian Ojea (Boynton Beach, Fla.) was hit by a pitch to drive in the first runs of the game. In an unfortunate manner, Bob Jones pitcher Reid Giggleman was called for a balk violation, moving all runners to advance one base and bring home Jude Drzemiecki (Roanoke, Va.) to score the second run of the inning.

The Knights struck again just one inning later in the top of the fifth, when Dom Zinna (Staten Island, N.Y.) stepped up to bat with runners on first and second base, and laced a double to score Drzemiecki and Bryson Bebber (China Grove, N.C.) to take a 4-2 lead in the contest.

After the Bruins had scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to inch within one-run, Samuel Rosario (Lenoir, N.C.) stroked a double down the line to score Chance Blum (Dublin, Ga.) around the bases for the fifth and final runs for the Knights.

Joel Connors (Brandon, Ontario) came in to pitch in the bottom of the ninth and dealt a clean inning of work, while striking out one batter to earn the save and secure the 5-3 victory over the Bruins.

The Knights will dip into their Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule next, when they play the Johnson Royals for a three-game road series Feb. 23 and 24.

Men’s golf takes 2nd at 2023 CIU Invitational

The men’s golf team took part in a two-day tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the 2023 Columbia International University Invitational, hosted by the Columbia Country Club in Blythewood, S.C. The Knights showcased their recent dominance on the course by placing second out of the 14 teams in attendance, many of whom were Appalachian Athletic Conference opponents.

Claiming the top spot for the Knights was Ezequiel Ruiz (Escobar, Argentina), who finished his two rounds of golf with a combined score of 153 and a +9 score above par, placing him in a tie for sixth among the crowded field of 83 collegiate golfers. Ruiz’s best round came in the second, when he shot a 73 course score to help put himself up the standings on the final day of play.

Trailing right behind Ruiz for the Knights was Noah Surth (Berlin, Germany) and Seima Nishihara (Tokyo, Japan), who each shot a course score of 155 for +11 above par and a tie for 11th placement.

After shooting a consistent two rounds of 79, Ramon Fernandez-Cano Alda (Madrid, Spain) took the 18th spot in the contest, after shooting a combined +14 above par.

Right behind Fernandez-Cano Alda was Matthew Lefebvre (Fontana, Calif.), who rounded out the top five placings for the Knights, after he shot a combined 159 and +15 above par over his two rounds of play, to earn himself the 20th placement at the competition.

Kole Washleski (Douglassville, Pa.) and Remo Scholl (Hessen, Germany) followed up with solid individual performances, as well, as the pair were able to play consistent golf in their two rounds of play. Washleski claimed the 25th spot in the invite after shooting a combined 161 score and +17 above par, while Scholl captured the 28th position after shooting a combined 162 and +18 score above par.

Other Knights scores:

Carlton Grant Kinlaw – T-32nd (164, +20)

Joe Hamilton – T-40 (165, +21)

Alexandre Marie-Jeanne – T-48th (168, +24)

Knights compete at AAC Men’s Wrestling Championships

The Knights men’s wrestling team competed at the 2023 AAC Men’s Wrestling Championships on Feb. 18 in Marietta, Ga. A battle to the end, it was Life University who proved victorious in winning the 2023 Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Wrestling Championships. The Knights showcased some decent individual performances and came out of the tournament with 4.5 points and a final placing of 10th place among the 11 teams, who were in attendance at the championship competition.

For a full breakdown of St. Andrews results, please see below.

Josh Novak | 125 Class

Championship Round 1 – Stephen Moreno (St. Thomas University) won by fall over Joshua Novak (St. Andrews University) (Fall 4:19)

Consolation Round 1 – Joshua Novak (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 2 – Brandon Navixay (Truett-McConnell (Ga.)) won by fall over Joshua Novak (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:11)

Israel Schultz | 133 Class

Championship Round 1 – Israel Schultz (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Zachary Mullins (WVU Tech (W.Va.)) won by fall over Israel Schultz (St. Andrews University) (Fall 3:15)

Consolation Round 2 – Israel Schultz (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 3 – Omar Corrales (St. Thomas University) won by fall over Israel Schultz (St. Andrews University) (Fall 3:25)

James Roberts | 141 Class (Scored 3.0 Points)

Championship Round 1 – James Roberts (St. Andrews University) won by fall over Tyree Henry (Brewton-Parker (Ga.)) (Fall 2:51)

Quarterfinal – Parker Dobrocky (Southeastern) won by tech fall over James Roberts (St. Andrews University) (Technical fall-1.5 5:04)

Consolation Round 2 – Joe Gallo (Keiser University) won by fall over James Roberts (St. Andrews University) (Fall 3:48)

Andrew Adams | 149 Class

Championship Round 1 – Braden Wharton (Montreat College) won by fall over Terry Adams (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:07)

Consolation Round 1 – Kullum Irvin (Brewton-Parker (Ga.)) won by fall over Terry Adams (St. Andrews University) (Fall 2:08)

Kegan Bolman | 149 Class

Championship Round 1 – Brevin Balmeceda (Life University) won by fall over Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:27)

Consolation Round 1 – Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 2 – Bryce Gonzalez (Keiser University ) won by decision over Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews University) (Decision 4-2)

Joshua Soliz | 157 Class (Scored 2.5 Team Points)

Championship Round 1 – Joshua Soliz (St. Andrews University) won by tech fall over Caleb Johnson-White (Montreat College) (Technical fall-1.5 7:00)

Quarterfinal – Trevor Burdick (Reinhardt University (Ga.)) won by fall over Joshua Soliz (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:10)

Consolation Round 2 – Trace Braun (Southeastern) won by fall over Joshua Soliz (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:46)

Dakota Johnson | 165 Class

Championship Round 1 – Wyatt Higgins (Reinhardt University (Ga.)) won by fall over Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:44)

Consolation Round 1 – Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 2 – Easton Griffin (Montreat College) won by decision over Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews University) (Decision 7-2)

Victor Kum | 174 Class

Championship Round 1 – Cole Tenety (Reinhardt University (Ga.)) won by fall over Victor Kum (St. Andrews University) (Fall 2:14)

Consolation Round 1 – Victor Kum (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 2 – Brett Bosserman (Keiser University ) won by tech fall over Victor Kum (St. Andrews University) (Technical fall-1.5 6:55 (20-5))

Tyler Godfrey | 174 Class

Championship Round 1 – Riley Smucker (Life University) won by fall over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:12)

Consolation Round 1 – Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Round 2 – Buck Abidin (St. Thomas University) won by tech fall over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews University) (Technical fall-1.5 3:35 (18-2))

Franklin Rivero | 197 Class

Championship Round 1 – Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jessiah Garcia-Contreras (St. Thomas University) won by decision over Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews University) (Decision 10-4)

Consolation Round 2 – Nolan Cook (Truett-McConnell (Ga.)) won by decision over Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews University) (Decision 11-4)

Tyler Proffitt | 285 Class

Championship Round 1 – Tyler Profit (St. Andrews University) received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gage Braun (Southeastern) won by fall over Tyler Profit (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:49)

Consolation Round 2 – Jairo Caceres (St. Thomas University) won by fall over Tyler Profit (St. Andrews University) (Fall 1:55)