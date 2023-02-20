Dominic Blue walks out of the tunnel for his final state championship match at the NCHSAA Wrestling Championships in Greensboro.

Dominic Blue (left) wrestles against Foard High School’s Zane Birtchet (right) during the 3A 170-pound finals of the NCHSAA Wrestling Championships on Feb. 18 in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — To make it to wrestling states is one thing, but to make it there as a freshman takes another level of hard work.

On Feb. 16-18, Scotland High School freshman wrestler Dominic Blue competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Wrestling Championships in the 170-pound class of 3A at the Greensboro Coliseum and finished in second place, after coming up short in the finals .

“I didn’t expect to make it to states and get second when I first started this year,” Blue said. “I guess I was working so hard and I just kind of doubted myself a little bit.”

Blue faced Treston Wiggins of West Brunswick High School in his first-round matchup at states on Feb. 16, which Blue would win by a 6-5 decision.

The next day, Blue competed against Steven Mairena of North Gaston High School in his quarterfinals match and won via fall.

Blue said the way he earned the victory was one he didn’t expect.

“It’s rare that you win by pin in the state tournament,” Blue said.

Blue’s last obstacle to get to the championship match was against Carson Wince of Crest High School in the semifinals.

Blue would win by a 7-4 decision.

“I did better than I expected,” Blue said. “After I had those…big wins and we went out to eat, man, I was just happy to be in the finals that (next) day.”

In the finals, Blue would go against Foard High School’s Zane Birtchet, who was competing in his fourth state championship and had finished in second place twice, and third once, in the previous three years.

Three of the four opponents Blue defeated at states were seniors, with the exception of Wince, a junior, but Scotland wrestling coach Thomas Havener said that Blue had struggled against seniors for most of the year.

“He lost to a lot of seniors throughout the year,” Havener said. “I just told him ‘this is just another one that you have to take to it. He can’t take you down, he can’t take you on top, can’t take you on bottom; this is not the guy to beat you.’”

While Blue nearly dominated the field to get to the finals, Birtchet would get the best of Blue, winning by an 11-3 major decision.

“I had fun that match,” Blue said. “I was just glad I made it that far and I made it to second in the state.”

Blue finished with a 65-12 record this season and placed in first at the 3A Mideast Regional to qualify for states on Feb. 10-11.

Havener discussed how Blue stands out compared to other freshmen and the progress he’s seen from Blue since the start of the season.

“He’s not a freshman to me,” Havener said. “He doesn’t wrestle like a freshman, he doesn’t train like a freshman, (and) he doesn’t handle his business like a freshman. In the beginning, he had to get used to high school wrestling. He wrestled in the South Carolina Independent League, so he knew what it was like to go from middle school to high school. He was okay with just (winning by) decisions and I told him ‘you’re a lot better. You should go out there and inflict your will and, if you believe you can go out and pin the kid, go out and get him.’ But, he’s just progressed over the year; he knows what it takes to win a match.”

Heading into the offseason, Blue said he wants to improve in certain areas because he wants to become the best wrestler that he can be.

“Definitely gonna work (on) some technique,” Blue said. “My dad’s already got wrestling camps from colleges and all that (set up). Some people take the summer off a little bit, but, like, the summer for us, man, it’s just more free time because there’s less school, so there’s just more time for me to train. I’m still gonna keep on exercising, still working how I work. (I) don’t wanna say I’m cocky or anything, but I feel like I work the hardest out of anyone here in Scotland County, man; I’m always doing something. Whenever we get done with wrestling practice, I’m going to another practice, I’m going to a club practice…I’m working out at home, doing a hundred push-ups every night at least before I go to bed; I’m always doing something extra because I just wanna win. I walk around school all day with a…grip strengthener, finger strengthener, and other strengtheners. I’m sitting in class, man, and I’m squeezing it and I’m working out while I’m just sitting in class. I have the mindset that I wanna be the best and I wanna keep training, so this summer is gonna be big. I’m trying to be a completely different person than I was last year, that’s my goal.”

