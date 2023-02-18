Lady Knights forward Makayla Salliey (30 in grey) blocks a shot attempt from Johnson’s Tori Teesateskie (30 in light blue) during the first quarter of Saturday’s season finale.

LAURINBURG — It was a strange final game of the season for the Lady Knights basketball team (3-21, 3-21 Appalachian Athletic Conference) against the Johnson University Royals (10-17, 8-16 AAC) on Saturday.

With their head coach Shareka Maner unable to be with the team due to illness, and no assistant coach on the Lady Knights’ coaching staff currently, St. Andrews athletic director and softball coach Elizabeth Burris stepped in as the head coach.

Burris’ efforts were impressive, as the Lady Knights and Royals were knotted up at 71 apiece the fourth quarter, but a surge by Johnson to close the game gave the Lady Knights an 88-78 loss.

Burris was unavailable for comments postgame due to her having to leave immediately to coach softball.

It was senior day for the Lady Knights, which saw the team honor their lone senior Melissa Tougher after the game.

Tougher finished the game with two steals, two rebounds, and one rebound.

Makayla Salliey dropped the first points of the game off a layup 17 seconds in, before Johnson’s Cassidy Hill tied things up with a layup of her own. From there, the Lady Knights went on a 10-2 run, with five points each from Samantha Tougher and Ashley Starks, to go up 12-4 with 6:05 remaining in the period. Their lead eventually got up to 21-12 at the 3:48 mark, but Johnson scored six of the final eight points in the first quarter to bring the Lady Knights’ lead to 23-18.

A layup by Josie Harbin and a 3-pointer from Taylor Pruitt tied the game for Johnson at 23-all less than a minute into the second quarter. After a Salliey made layup, Camryn Holcomb would give the Royals their first lead of the game at the 7:17 mark. The Lady Knights went down 33-29, however, erupted for a 10-0 run soon after to take a 39-33 lead with 1:33 before the half. Johnson scored the final five points of the frame, but the Lady Knights were still ahead 39-38 at the break.

With 8:43 remaining in the third quarter, Starks was able to nail a 3 to extend the Lady Knights’ lead to 44-40, before a 9-0 stretch by the Royals put them ahead 49-44 with 6:21 to go in the third. Johnson capitalized on the momentum and found themselves leading 62-53 at the end of the third quarter.

With 7:11 remaining in the game, and the Royals ahead 67-59, a 3 from Samantha Tougher and a layup by Starks kick-started a 12-4 run to tie the game at 71-71 with 3:17 to go. Two free throws from Hill put the Royals back up, but another Samantha Tougher trey with 2:48 left gave the Lady Knights a 74-73 lead, their first since the 7:44 mark of the third quarter. A 3 by Halcomb gave the Royals a two-point advantage on the ensuing possession and a technical foul called on Melissa Tougher with 2:06 to go put Johnson at the free-throw line to take a 78-74 lead. Halcomb added a layup to make it 80-74 and a jumper by Salliey, along with a 3-point attempt from Samantha Tougher, were off-line to force the Lady Knights to begin fouling Johnson with 36 seconds remaining, which led to the Royals going 8-for-8 at the line down the stretch.

Starks finished with a team-high 27 points, along with six rebounds and two steals. Salliey posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Samantha Tougher had 17 points and five 3s on the day.

Hill paced Johnson with 27 points and 11 rebounds and Halcomb added 19 points. Tori Teesateskie had 15 points and five assists, as well.

The Lady Knights finish the season 15th in the AAC and will miss out on the conference tournament, as only the top 10 teams in the AAC qualify for it.

