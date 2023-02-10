Lady Scots guard Madison Dixon (20) and Richmond’s Kyla Sampson (24) go after a loose ball during the second quarter of Friday night’s game.

LAURINBURG — Perfection; it’s what the Lady Scots basketball team (17-7, 12-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) captured Friday night.

The Lady Scots defeated the Richmond Raiders (9-14, 6-6 SAC) by a final score of 60-44 and finished undefeated in conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they finished 10-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Lady Scots head coach Roshien McClain said the feat is one he’s proud of, but he knows the job’s not finished yet.

“Just doing it shows perseverance,” he said. “(It) shows that they’re willing to work, they’re willing to play hard, (and) they’re willing to do the right things at the right time. Beating Richmond, you already know how I feel about that; it’s just another team in the way of us going undefeated in the conference. But, moving forward, the conference tournament’s coming up; we’re looking forward to the next round.”

The Lady Scots opened the contest on a 13-1 run, which included a pair of Madysan Hammonds 3-pointers and five points from Morgan Thompson. The Raiders, then, went on a run of their own, as they scored the game’s next nine points, before a free throw by Kayla Simmons ended the stretch. Another two points by the Raiders ended the first quarter with the Lady Scots up 14-12.

The Raiders captured their first lead of the game when Richmond’s Jamyia Lindsey hit a 3-ball in the opening moments of the second quarter, but Alicia McClain erupted shortly afterwards. Five straight treys by Alicia McClain kick-started a 20-3 run for the Lady Scots that put them up 34-18. Three points late in the period by Richmond made the score 34-21 at the half. Alicia McClain finished the quarter with six 3s.

Roshien McClain knew his forward’s stroke was on early in the second frame.

“Just shoot the ball…and when you’re hot like that, keep shooting,” Roshien McClain said.

The Raiders came out in the third quarter on a 10-0 run, but a Nyasia McQueen bucket at the rim and a Thompson free throw put the Lady Scots’ lead back into double digits at 38-28. While the Raiders started to gel offensively, a free throw by Alicia McClain, a trey by Hammonds, and a layup by Madison Dixon kept the Lady Scots in front at 44-33. Back-to-back layups by McQueen and a floater by Thompson helped the Lady Scots take a 50-38 lead into the final quarter of play.

The Lady Scots scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, before the Raiders matched with five of their own. The Raiders went on to score one-point the rest of the period, while the Lady Scots secured the win with five makes from the free throw line late in the game.

Alicia McClain led all scorers with 25 points, Thompson finished with 14 points, and McQueen had nine points for the Lady Scots.

Lindsey scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Raiders.

Up next for the Lady Scots will be the SAC tournament, which begins on Feb. 14. The Lady Scots, who are the No. 1 seed, will have a bye for the first round and play the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 seed game on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in Laurinburg The tournament bracket will be officially announced Saturday afternoon.

Roshien McClain’s said his goals for the postseason are for his team to continue where they left off after defeating Richmond.

“(We want to) go as far as we can go,” he said. “Win the conference tournament first…it’s not gonna be easy, especially if it’s Pinecrest in the championship. But, after that, one game at a time (in the playoffs). I don’t care if we win 5-4. You win, you advance, that’s all (that) it’s about. John Thompson always said ‘Basketball is three things: talent, hard work, and luck.’ You never know who you’re gonna play, you never know what’s gonna happen to that top team; they may have somebody sick that week and they may get hurt. Anything can happen, so we just gotta keep playing, keep practicing, and do what we’ve been taught to do the whole year.”

Scots lose third straight game

Heading into Friday night’s rivalry matchup against the Richmond Raiders (21-2, 12-0 SAC), the Scotland men’s basketball team (17-7, 8-4 SAC) carried in back-to-back losses off a 50-45 defeat against Westover on Feb. 6 and a 67-44 loss to Lee County on Feb. 7.

And, while the Raiders led by just 10 points in the third quarter, Scotland’s deficit grew larger in the fourth quarter, leading to a 69-45 loss and the Scots’ first three-game losing streak of the year.

“The only hope (was) pace,” Scotland head coach Michael Malpass said. “The goal was to hold (the ball); we knew they were gonna play the zone, which they’ll continue to apply pressure. So, eventually you just suck them up, but the goal was to take as much time as we could. And, early, we were taking 30 to 40 seconds before we were even attempting something, which was great cause when a team is that good, the best defense is to not give them the ball. Sometimes you don’t have an answer.”

Malpass also said that guard depth was an issue for the Scots against the Raiders’ lineup.

“The hard thing in that game (was), they’re virtually five guards,” he said. “So, it’s hard for our bigs to guard some of those guys and we only have four guards on the bench right now. We didn’t have it tonight; the personnel cause, when you count them, we have eight guys and four are post bodies. So, you can do the math; 5-on-4 is not a good equation for a team that can spread you out and do the things they can do.”

Jaiquez Caldwell scored the game’s first points off a layup, before Richmond countered with a 3-pointer. A Lamontez Cousar post shot and a free throw by Isaac Ferguson evened the score with Richmond at five apiece, but it would be the last points the Scots would score in the first quarter. An 18-0 run by the Raiders that spanned into the second quarter would put them ahead 23-5, after they led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Scots ended the run with 4:57 left in the second quarter, when Lamonte’ Cousar, who wasn’t in the starting lineup for the contest, hit a pair of free throws to make Scotland’s deficit 23-7. The Scots were able to outscore the Raiders 9-4 from that point until halftime, but the Scots still trailed by double digits at halftime with a 27-16 score.

Both teams traded back-to-back buckets to open the third quarter, but a foul that sent Richmond’s Paul McNeil to the line at the 5:39 mark would upset Malpass on the sideline. Malpass was given a technical foul and Richmond pushed their lead to 33-21. Six more points by Lamonte’ Cousar and two points by Jonathan Graham helped the Scots stick with the Raiders in the remaining minutes of the third, but the Raiders still led 43-29.

Lamonte’ Cousar scored seven points in the fourth quarter, Caldwell had five, and Ferguson, and Nick McCall, each chipped in two, but a 24-point period by the Raiders would help them pull away throughout the frame.

Lamonte’ Cousar finished with 24 points in the contest and Caldwell followed behind with eight points.

For Richmond, McNeil and Jamarion Wall both had 16 points, Jullien Cole added 13 points, and JV Drake scored 11 points.

The Scots will look to snap their losing span in the SAC tournament. Scotland, the No. 2 seed, will host the No. 7 Lee County Yellow Jackets on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The tournament bracket will be officially announced Saturday afternoon.

Malpass believes staying positive is the key to getting past the rough three-game stretch heading into the tournament.

“We have to look at it like yeah, it was a crappy week this week versus last week, but we’re 17-7, we are in second place in the conference…(and) we get to host two conference tournament games,” Malpass said. “And, then, we’re gonna hold an eight or nine seed probably in the playoffs. You don’t get hurt playing a team like this (Richmond), like losing to them, because of their ranking. So, if we hold serve next week and sort of get the train back on the tracks in the win column and get some confidence…we’ll see what happens.”

JV Scots upset JV Raiders

The JV Scotland basketball team (14-5, 7-4 SAC) pulled off a stunning 56-50 victory Friday night against the JV Richmond Raiders (17-2, 11-1 SAC), ending their hopes at an undefeated conference record.

The win also ended a 13-game winning streak by the JV Raiders.

Stats for the JV Scots were unavailable at press time.

