Lady Scots bowler Nateya Scott takes a picture after coming in fifth place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference singles women tournament on Feb. 7 in Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN — The Scotland men’s bowling team won the Sandhills Athletic Conference team tournament for the second straight year, while three bowlers qualified for states in the singles tournament, and Lady Scots bowler Nateya Scott also secured a spot for states earlier this week in Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, the Lady Scots lost to Union Pines in the team tournament, but had Scott come in fifth place in the singles tournament and claim a spot on the All-SAC team, which is made up of the top 10 bowlers that qualify for states.

The men’s bowling team rolled on Wednesday and had three bowlers place in the top 10 of the conference in Tommy Beckwith with a 621 series in seventh place, Dylan Tilson with a 626 series in fifth place, and Landon Malloy with a 648 series in second place. Malloy lost to Ryan Palladino, who won the SAC individual bowling title, in a bowl off of the top four bowlers 206-196.

The Scots, as a team, were the No. 3 seed for the team tournament and bowled No. 6 Hoke County in the first round, winning with scores of 205-158 and 159-105 in the best two out of three matchup. The Scots faced No. 2 Richmond next, defeating the Raiders 160-142 and 195-173. The championship match saw Scotland face off against No. 1 Pinecrest, who the Scots defeated 129-151, 210-133, and 195-186.

The state qualifiers and men’s bowling team will now head to the state tournament in Aberdeen on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.