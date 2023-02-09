LAURINBURG — Joshua Bostic is officially a Fayetteville State Bronco.

Bostic, who played defensive end for the Scotland football team, signed his national letter of intent to Fayetteville State during a ceremony at Scotland High School on Thursday.

A two-year varsity player for the Scots, Bostic racked up 56 total tackles (16 solo) and three tackles for loss throughout his high school career and was named a Sandhills Athletic Conference honorable mention this past season.

Bostic discussed his time at Scotland and how it’s been more than just football for him.

“It’s been up-and-down,” Bostic said. “But, it’s mainly been a fine time with me growing mentally and physically and that helped me a lot as a person.”

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey talked about Bostic and why he thinks he’ll be an impact guy for the Broncos.

“He has worked his rear-end off,” Bailey said. “He’s one of those ones that stepped on campus four years ago. He’s one that’s first one in the weight room, last one to leave; really built himself from a skinny little kid as a ninth grader to a 6-foot, 225 pound senior that’s benching over 300 pounds and really is one of those ones that practices hard, plays hard, (and brings) intensity. (He) tries to be a leader and he really does. Very proud of where he started and very excited about where he’s going; I think Fayetteville State’s getting a steal. I still think Josh’s best football is ahead of him even; I think he’s just sort of scratching the surface on how good he can be. But, one thing I know about him, he’s gonna work hard. He’s another one that’s done really well in school. His mom is in education; she don’t play. Joshua’s always had great grades and he’s gonna do great things at Fayetteville State on-and-off the field.”

Bostic looks to follow in the footsteps of another ‘Joshua’ that had a successful career at Fayetteville State in Joshua Williams, a first-year cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked why he chose Fayetteville State, Bostic said being close to home was one of his biggest reasons.

“What led to my decision was really a lot of thinking on what school was best for me (and) close by,” Bostic said. “I’ve got a lot of family here today, so that was really a big thing for me. Fayetteville was the right move for me.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.