LAURINBURG — The Lady Knights softball team hosted Gaston Community College of the National Junior College Athletic Association in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at the softball field in Laurinburg. The Lady Knights fought valiantly, however, the bats of the Gaston Rhinos were on fire and drove in a total of 13 runs compared to the three runs driven in by the Lady Knights. Although they would have hoped to come away with a win, the Lady Knights will look at these early season non-conference games as preparation for the Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule beginning in early March.

Meghan Fritz took the mound for the Lady Knights in this one and threw an exceptional 5 2/3 innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits, while also striking out two batters, as well. Neither side could get much going on offense, until the Rhinos were able to blow the doors off in the fourth inning with four runs of their own, which would be the entire scoring of the contest.

Jailyn Tineo of Gaston College was hit by a pitch and, after two singles from the Rhinos, the bases were loaded with no one out in the fourth inning. The moment of the game came when Serena Yalich hit a bases clearing triple down the left field line to bring in three runs for the Rhinos. Gaston’s Gabrielle Porterfield followed up with a single to complete the inning and score four runs in the frame for the Rhinos.

The St. Andrews bats were quite limited in this one, only accruing three hits and a walk in the match. Brooke Vance (Rutherfordton, N.C.) had a great day at the plate going 2-for-2 in the contest, while Ava McPhillips (Missoula, Mont.) was able to get a base knock in the game as well.

The Lady Knights’ bats were much more present in the second game, as they were able to bring home three runs on eight hits in the back-end of the doubleheader. It was the Rhinos who were able to score first in this one after Asheton Queen was able to score two runs on a double to left field.

Getting the start in this one was Sarah Sidell (Salisbury, Md.) who managed three innings of work and gave up six runs on six hits, while also striking out three batters. Charlee Mullins (Camden, S.C.) entered the game for the final six innings of work and recorded an astounding six strikeouts while allowing three runs on three hits through her time on the mound.

After the Rhinos had grabbed an opening 6-0 lead after big third and fourth innings, the Lady Knights’ bats came alive as Hanna Johnson (Clarksville, Tenn.) was able to send a base knock past the third baseman to drive in a run. Mullins was able to drive in a run with a sac fly to cut the lead to 6-2 down the stretch of the contest.

Vance singled in the bottom of the seventh as the Lady Knights attempted a rally down 9-3 in the contest, however, effective closing pitching would ultimately shut down the Lady Knights attack and send Gaston College back home with two wins. The Lady Knights will be in action next on Feb. 11 when they welcome Elizabeth City State University in for a 12 and 2 p.m. doubleheader at the softball field in Laurinburg.

Men’s volleyball claims dominant win over Carolina Bruins

The Knights hosted the Carolina Bruins of the National Christian College Athletic Association in a non-conference men’s volleyball matchup on Wednesday night at Harris Court. The Knights displayed dominance on the court by winning the match 3-0 and enforcing a dominant offensive attack. The Knights, who have now won their last three matches, are starting to hit their stride and have been playing some premier volleyball since their opening defeat to Lees-McRae on Jan. 28.

The game started with a combined five service errors from both sides, an anomaly mostly due to the tension on the court between the two proven programs. Hazem Aldeghafar (Cairo, Egypt) got the Knights attack going early with the opening two kills of the match after some beautiful ball placement. Kills from Francisco Figueroa (Fajardo, Puerto Rico) and Dakota Hotaling (Center Moriches, N.Y.) extended the Knights lead to 7-4 early in the first set.

After some back-and-forth action between the two sides, the Bruins were able to work themselves back into the set and cut the Knights lead down to 12-11. A kill from Aldeghafar and a service ace from Alex Vazquez-Sanchez (Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico) sparked a 13-3 run that would see absolute dominance from the Knights in all facets of the game, A final two kills from Jamere Jackson (Chicago, Ill.) sealed the opening 25-14 set win for the Knights.

Three kills from Aldeghafar, who was on point all night long, opened up a quick set lead for the Knights in the second and another Figueroa kill gave the Knights an early 5-3 lead. The teams played a back-and-forth game with neither side able to capture more than a two-point lead over the other, before Kenton Bedford (Midlothian, Va.) was able to erupt with a flurry of kills to lead the Knights on a 6-1 run to claim a 15-9 set lead.

From that moment, the teams exchanged points, and the Knights did a great job of sharing the ball around their front court in order to keep the Bruins off-guard when trying to defend the net. A final kill from Hotaling ultimately sealed the set win at 25-20 in the Knights favor.

The third set was the closest of the night between the two sides and one where the Bruins were able to get out to a quick 4-3 lead. Responding was Aldeghafar and Vazquex-Sanchez with kills of their own, as the teams battled to a 10-10 deadlock midway through the set.

From that moment, the Knights were able to go on a quick 5-2 run that saw two powerful kills from Jackson and great net defense to force Bruin attack errors. As the set progressed, the Bruins were able to find their groove and tie the game up at 20 apiece going into the final stretch of the contest. Aldeghafar recorded a statement kill and two plays later, a Bruin attack error would send the Knights back to the locker room with a 25-23 set victory and match win.

The Knights will hope to continue their run of dominance when they next face Life and Morehouse College at a weekend tri-match in Marietta, Ga. on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.