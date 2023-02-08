LAURINBURG — Avoiding injuries, having consistent play, and getting support from players, coaches, and family.

That’s just some of what it takes to hit 1,000 career points.

On Feb. 3 against the Pinecrest Patriots with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter, Lamonte’ Cousar was fouled on a layup attempt, which he made, and was sent to the free throw line. The free throw, which he knocked down, put him at exactly 1,000 career points.

Cousar was 29 points away from the milestone marker going into the game, but after a dominant first half, he said he was confident he’d be able to hit the mark.

“Yeah, I knew I had to go get it,” Cousar said. “I was thinking I was gonna hit it on senior night, but…after the first half , I saw I was scoring and I saw they couldn’t stop me, so I just kept attacking.”

Cousar, however, never realized when he actually hit 1,000 career points until he found out from someone in the crowd.

“Mrs. (Meg) Johnson was holding a poster up,” Cousar said. “I was like, did I hit 1,000 yet? So, that kind of gave me an idea that I had hit 1,000.”

Before his days at Scotland, Cousar played for Spring Hill Middle School under head coach Dan Hersey, who is still their coach today.

Hersey discussed what he saw from Cousar while he played for him on-and-off the court.

“He’s always been able to work hard,” Hersey said. “One thing that’s always pushed him is, his parents have always been there to support him. You’ve got his brother, (Lamontez Cousar), who’s worked extremely hard pushing him and pushing himself. He’s always had a good head for the game, even in middle school; thinking the game, he was a little bit ahead of a lot of people. One thing that we really worked on was trying to get him to understand when he got older, he was gonna have to become more aggressive and finish things off. When he got a little more size to him, a little more confidence, he was able to do that. I know that’s paid off for him tremendously.”

While Hersey realized the traits Lamonte’ Cousar has improved on with his game, Scotland men’s basketball head coach Michael Malpass has noticed other other areas where Cousar has developed, despite only coaching Lamonte’ Cousar for two years.

“He’s grown as a leader and as a person; that’s why he’s a great player,” Malpass said. “If you’re not a great leader and you’re not a great person, you’re not gonna be a great player. So, what’s happened with a great player that didn’t really understand early on what we were preaching was, when you do the little things, it’s easier to score, it’s easier to win games. He’s now bought into, if I pass and create, then it’s easier for me. If I defend and we get run-outs, I get easier points in transition. Last year, I think his growth was, I just gotta score. But, now it’s like, I’m gonna be a team guy. What I tell him is, if you’re a team guy, you’ll score 30 and nobody will even know the difference.”

His first year on varsity at Scotland as a sophomore, Lamonte’ Cousar averaged 14.9 points per game while playing in just 12 games. His junior year, he managed to lead the Scots with 19.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 blocks per game, and a 54% field goal percentage. This season, Lamonte’ Cousar has increased his scoring to 22 points per game, while still putting up 8.9 rebounds per game, 1.2 blocks per game, and scoring 54% from the floor.

After the game against the Patriots, Malpass said that he and the team will celebrate his honor with several different items, but expect him to continue his dominant season.

“We’re gonna make sure he gets the game ball,” Malpass said. “Kids are gonna sign it; we’re gonna get him a shadow box from athletics. We’re gonna buy him another ball, like a dress ball that kind of is commemorating the moment. Then, just keeping him hungry to continue. One of the things about coaching young people is, it’s easy to say alright, I’ve arrived; no it’s not. For us, it’s, we need you to get 2,000 points; now, we know that’s not realistic, but if you say let’s go get 2,000, that tells him I’ve gotta keep pushing toward more goals. The key is to not get stagnant in 1,000 points and…he wants to win. So, he’s gonna get a lot more points. (He’s) a huge part of why we are where we are.”

When asked what has factored into his growth as a player, Lamonte’ Cousar said it’s all about being determined.

“Man, hard work,” Cousar said. “My ninth grade year, I didn’t play, so I only had three years on varsity. Most people that hit 1,000 points play all four years on varsity; I only played three years. (I) didn’t even play my whole 10th grade year cause of COVID. We had to sit two or three weeks out; someone on the team caught COVID. So, this means a lot, man.”

