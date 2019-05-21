Optimist results from May 20; Plate sale is next week

LAURINBURG — Here are the results from Monday’s Optimist baseball games. No softball games were played.

No games will be played the week of Memorial Day. The Optimists will host a plate sale on May 29. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Fish, shrimp and chicken tenders are on the menu.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Southeastern Farm Equipment played Headbanger Sports

McCarter Electric played Scotland Motors

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Hampton Inn 5-2 to become the regular season champions

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Caulder | Hampton Inn – Ayden McGirt

In the first round of the double elimination postseason tournament

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Norris Auto Sales, 7-5

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Aiden Smith | Norris Auto – Barrett Gilliard

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

To break two regular season ties:

Community Drug defeated Spring Hill Fire, 6-5 (Game 1)

Community Drug defeated Spring Hill Fire, 15-10 (Game 2)

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Dunbar Insurance defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 9-5, to break a tie

Leading hitters: Dunbar – Patrick Stubbs | Tilson’s – Dylan Tilson

Highland Electric tied Tilson’s Auto Repair, 6-6

Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Grant McCoy | Tilson’s – Cameron Col