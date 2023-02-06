Scotland seniors Jeremiah Campbell (top left), Lamonte’ Cousar (middle), Lamontez Cousar (top right), Terrel Reed (bottom left), and Isaac Ferguson (bottom right) take a picture before their game against Westover on Monday night.

Lady Scots seniors Danasia Lodge (11), Natalia Rodrigues (44), Jamilya Roberts (3), and Eliza Meza-Moreno (23) take a a picture with assistant coach Edward Cain (left) and head coach Roshien McClain (right) after their game against Westover on Monday night.

LAURINBURG — Since Jan. 13, the Lady Scots basketball team (15-7) has been a force in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, having won eight straight contests coming into Monday night’s nonconference tilt against the Westover Wolverines (5-13), all while the Lady Scots have already clinched the regular season conference title.

And, on senior night, the only thing that would change was Lady Scots head coach Roshien McClain’s starting five, with seniors Danasia Lodge, Jamilya Roberts, Eliza Meza-Moreno, and Natalia Rodrigues joining usual starter Morgan Thompson in the lineup, as the Lady Scots won 56-40 and moved their win streak to nine games.

Despite not getting many minutes this season, the foursome of seniors for the Lady Scots have impacted the game in different ways.

McClain talked about each of his seniors and why they each have been important to the roster.

“They’re great teammates,” McClain said. “It’s great for them to be seniors and to win a conference, and win on senior night. Natalia has been here I think all four years and has had the last two years of winning seasons. Jamilya has been a hard worker this year and just tries to get better everyday. Danasia took basketball off one year, but came back last year and played this year. Eliza actually has transitioned very well with us. (She) got a bucket tonight, that was great for her. It’s just great to have seniors like those four, who come to practice everyday, work hard everyday, cheer everyday, (and) when it’s their time, they play.”

While the Lady Scots continue their winning ways, McClain believes his team can improve even more.

McClain discussed what he wants to work on for the final two games of the regular season before the SAC tournament and the NCHSAA playoffs.

“There’s one thing that I’ve been seeing lately with teams that have that one player,” McClain said. “We have to recognize that one player that’s gonna have the ball in their hands 90 percent of the time, like tonight. (R’mani Robinson) hasn’t played in like three weeks. I didn’t think she was gonna play tonight cause I watched the film on Friday against Terry Sanford; she didn’t play. But, I talked to her after the game, she had a concussion. So, she played tonight and she can play; you don’t leave her. You don’t just leave, like, you stay there. Make her pass the ball; make others do something. That’s one thing we’ve gotta work on. Another thing we’ve gotta work on also is more movement still on offense…and also the lackadaisical sometimes. We get lackadaisical sometimes; we act like, okay we’re up by 17 so we’re good; no, let’s go up by 27 cause teams will do you like that. Teams will try to embarrass you in this day and age for whatever reason. (We need to) just put our foot down more and just continue to play.”

The Lady Scots suffocated the Wolverines offense in the first quarter, holding them to just four points, all scored by Robinson. The Lady Scots got four early points from Thompson and two from Alicia McClain. Madysan Hammonds knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, as well to help put the Lady Scots ahead 14-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines were able to find their rhythm in the second quarter on offense, but struggled to stop Alicia McClain, who scored all but two points in the period for the Lady Scots. Alicia McClain hit a free throw and a layup to start, before connecting on a 3-ball while being fouled to give her a four-point play. Another 3 by her and a Kayla Simmons layup gave the Lady Scots a 26-12 lead at the half.

Alicia McClain continued her consistent play int he third quarter, knocking down two free throws to open up the frame, before Thompson earned three points from the stripe, as well. Six more points by Thompson, as well as treys by Alicia McClain and Hammonds, put the Lady Scots up 43-26 after the third quarter.

Nyasia McQueen was able to get on the board to start the fourth quarter with a layup, while Thompson and Alicia McClain would score the next nine points for the Lady Scots. A Meza-Moreno runner to close out the game would send the Scotland High School gymnasium into an eruption of cheer, as she finished the game as the only senior with points.

Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots with 22 points, while Thompson scored 17. Hammonds had nine points, all on 3s.

Robinson finished the game leading all scorers with 24 points.

The Lady Scots return to conference play on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. against Lee County in Sanford.

Roshien McClain said he hopes to continue the hot streak his team has been on to finish a perfect 12-0 in the SAC.

“Everybody’s gonna want to knock that (zero) off in your conference,” he said. “I don’t care who it is, I don’t care when you play them, even in the conference tournament. So, we’re looking forward to just staying undefeated and just getting better.”

Scots lose physical battle against Westover

After an emotional 81-78 overtime win against the Pinecrest Patriots on Feb. 3, the Scotland men’s basketball team (17-5) came into Monday night’s nonconference matchup against the Westover Wolverines (17-6) with the hopes of continuing their successful play and extend their win streak to six games.

However, a dominant first half defensive performance by the Wolverines, which suffocated the Scots offense, would end senior night with a 50-45 loss for the Scots.

Seniors Terrel Reed, Nick McCall, Isaac Ferguson, Lamonte’ Cousar, and Lamontez Cousar, who have all started in previous games this season, were the starters for head coach Michael Malpass, but the size of Westover, and a 1-3-1 zone defense, dominated the Scots in the first quarter, with the only made bucket of the period for the Scots coming from Ferguson on a 3-pointer three minutes in.

Heading into the second quarter down 11-3, the Scots were able to get a 3-point play from Ferguson, after he was fouled on a layup, to cut their deficit to 11-6. However, a quick seven points by the Wolverines put the Scots down 12, before Tre Williams was able to finish on a crafty layup to make it 18-8. A bucket by McCall made it a 20-10 deficit for the Scots heading into halftime.

After an 8-0 run by Westover to begin the third quarter, Lamonte’ Cousar, who was held scoreless in the first half, was able to score his first points of the night on a layup to make the Scotland deficit 28-12. Ferguson connected with a runner shortly after and Lamonte’ Couar was able to get a finger roll to finish while being fouled to get to the free throw line and make it a 28-17 game. Ferguson was able to get two more layups to fall to help the Scots trail only 33-21 at the end of the frame.

Lamonte’ Cousar scored the six of the first nine points of the fourth quarter for the Scots, while Ferguson scored the other three points to make the score 41-30. Lamonte’ Cousar and Ferguson were able to outscore the Wolverines 8-2 with 1:27 to go and make it a 43-38 Westover lead, but four more quick buckets by the Wolverines would put Scotland down 47-38. Lamonte’ Cousar was able to get a layup off a Westover turnover and a 3 after a free throw by the Wolverines to make it 48-43, however, the Scots couldn’t pull off a comeback, despite Westover connecting on only 5-of-10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Lamonte’ Cousar finished with 22 points and Ferguson scored 17 for the Scots. Both players scored all but two points in the second half for Scotland after McCall hit a layup before the fourth quarter buzzer.

Ari Fulton had a team-high 13 points for Westover and Malachi Allen scored 12. Jaeden Jones had nine points on three made 3s.

The Scots scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, more than they had in their first three quarters combined.

After the game, Malpass discussed the performance of his team and why Westover was effective overall.

“They capitalized and we didn’t,” Malpass said. “Maybe should have played a little more man cause they didn’t run a whole lot of stuff, and we tried to play a couple of zones. I felt like we turned them over a couple of times and just couldn’t finish. Basketball is a bizarre game. You can score 81 Friday night and we had 10 points at the half. We knew they were good; we knew who was good. We knew (Jaeden Jones) was their shooter and that Fulton and (Malachi Allen) were their best players statistically. But, we dug ourselves a hole.”

The Scots head on the road to continue conference play on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. against Lee County in Sanford.

Malpass said he thinks it will be a test to see how his team can bounce back.

“Lee County concerns me because they’re very capable, especially up there,” he said. “Lee is well-coached and we’ve got to go up there focused and just gotta defend and make the easy ones.”

Winter sports seniors recognized

Seniors from swimming, bowling, wrestling, indoor track, and cheerleading were all celebrated before the women’s basketball game Monday night.

A full list of seniors from each sport are listed below.

For swimming, Laura Wloderczak and Andrew Nor.

For bowling, Cole Hamilton, Bradley Heigler, Evan Tetreault, Tommy Beckwith, Jenna Luquer, Kaitlyn Lowery, and Carson Buie

For wrestling, Dalton Locklear, Marcel Martin, Darion Harris, Andrew Godwin, Tayvion Lowe, and John Rogers.

For indoor track, Gabe Jones, Heavenly Whitehead-Graham, Ishmael Davis, Amari Chance, and Damani Bethea.

For cheerleading, Kalena Brown, Ashley Whitfield, and Shamari Armstrong.

