EMERSON, Ga. — The Knights continued their two-day stay at Lake Point Complex in Emerson, Ga. after the chance of heavy rain forced the team away from home this past weekend. The Knights squared off against conference foe Point University and Indiana University-Kokomo of the NAIA in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The Knights ended up dropping both games, including a 7-6 thriller against the Skyhawks and a 15-2 loss against IU-Kokomo. Although the Knights will be disappointed with the losses, getting early game experience under their belt will be vital before heading into conference play.

The Knights started the afternoon taking on Point University of the Appalachian Athletic Conference and host of the three-game event. Tyler Barfield (Laurinburg, N.C.) took the hill to start in this one and enjoyed a scoreless first inning.

The bats got going in the top of the second, as the Knights would ultimately score five runs in the frame and explode out to a fast 5-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Samuel Rosario (Lenoir, N.C.) doubled in order to bring home Brycen Seymore (Marion, NC) and Jude Drzemiecki (Roanoke, Va.) for the first runs of the contest. Next up was Cesar Morillo (Passaic, N.J.) who singled with two runners in scoring position to bring in Samuel Rosario and Drake Davidson (Mokane, Mo). The Knights were able to tack on one more as Joshua Benfield (Stanley, N.C.) was able to knock the ball deep enough for a sac-fly.

The Skyhawks were able to respond quickly in the bottom of the frame when Noah Hawkins tripled to bring in one run in the first. After the Knights were quieted on offense with Barfield pitching well into the sixth, the Skyhawks exploded for three runs in the bottom of the fifth after a Zavion Anderson triple brought in two runs and fielders choice capped off the inning.

Tied at six in the bottom of the seventh, the Skyhawks were able to walk the game off, as a bases loaded single by Adam Barnett brought the winning run across the plate and sealed the game at 7-6 in the Skyhawks favor.

Satoru Arai (Yokohama, Japan) took the hill for game two against the IU-Kokomo, as he ran into trouble early in the contest. The Cougars were able to score six runs in the top of the first when two doubles and a home run helped drive across all six runs.

The Knights were able to respond in the bottom of the frame when Benfield was able to single home Chris Le (Warner Robbins, Ga.) after he previously doubled to lead off the inning.

The Cougars of IU-Kokomo were able to find the sweet spot of the bat in the following four innings, as they combined for four home runs against five different St. Andrews pitchers. Javer Socorro (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) doubled in a run in the bottom of the third to help the Knights salvage one back.

A sac-fly for the Cougars in the top of the seventh earned them their 15th run of the contest and officially sealed the game for any comeback attempts from the Knights at 15-2. The Knights will host Carolina University for their home opener on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. in Laurinburg.