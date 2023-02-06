DAYTON, Tenn. — The Lady Knights women’s basketball traveled to Dayton, Tenn. Saturday afternoon for a date with the Bryan Lions of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. With only seven players traveling with the team in this one, the Lady Knights fell into foul trouble and weren’t able to dig themselves out of an early first half hole. Hot shooting from the Lions helped them pull away and seal the deal with an 81-53 victory.

Both sides came out ready for a physical defensive opener as neither team was able to get much going on the offensive end early on. Samantha Tougher was able to get the Lady Knights on the board with 4:24 remaining in the first quarter after she swished home a 3-pointer.

Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, Md.) and AJ Price (Charlotte, N.C.) were able to find the basket as well for the Lady Knights to stay on pace with the Lions at 11-8 down the stretch of the first. The Lions were able to get hot towards the end of the quarter and nailed three deep balls to claim a 22-10 lead going into the second.

After the initial five points were scored from the shooters of the Lions, Salliey was able to open the scoring for the Lady Knights in the second with a beautiful mid-range jumper. After two free throws were converted from Salliey, the teams entered a defensive stretch where Bryan was able to force a couple baskets home and the Lady Knights were shut out for the next three minutes.

Madison Larrimore (Bladenboro, N.C.) broke the drought for the Lady Knights and two Tougher jumpers closed out the half and helped the team get back on track offensively. On the flip side, it was Bryan who was able to do a lot of damage in the quarter by shooting 7-of-16 and taking a 46-23 lead into the halftime break.

The Lady Knights enjoyed their best offensive quarter of the contest in the third, as Tougher opened it with a quick 3 and Price followed with two quick layups, as well. Down 51-30 with 6:23 remaining in the quarter, Ashley Starks (Manchester, Tenn.) came alive and knocked a down deep 3-ball to help further kick start the offense.

Starks would score another two buckets down the stretch and Hailey Crozier (Des Moines, Iowa) got on the board with a silky layup, as well. The Lions did well to score their fair share amount in the quarter, as the Lady Knights would be faced with a 62-43 deficit heading into the final frame.

Although it was a mountain to climb for the Lady Knights, they didn’t back down, as Salliey was able to knock down an early jumper and Crozier followed with a 3-pointer, as well.

The Lady Knights, running into foul trouble and fatigue, found it difficult to keep pace with the speedy Lions in the fourth, as they would ultimately fall by a final score of 83-51. Next up will be the Point Skyhawks of the AAC who come to Harris Court on Feb. 9 for a 5 p.m. tip-off.