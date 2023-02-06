CLEVELAND, Ga. — The Knights traveled to Cleveland Ga. on Saturday afternoon to take on conference foes Truett-McConnell Bears in an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup. The squad was able to find their rhythm early in this one and never looked back, as they were able to capture all three sets en route to their flawless second victory of the young season.

Kenton Bedford (Midlothian, Va.) got the Knights started in the right direction, after he found a kill for the first points of the match. A service ace from Dakota Hotaling (Center Moriches, N.Y.) helped build on their early success and gave the Knights a quick 3-0 lead in the first set.

After some quick kills from Hazem Aldeghafar (Cairo, Egypt) and Alex Vazquez-Sanchez (Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico) the Knights were able to take full control of the set by building themselves a 12-6 lead over the Bears. After Truett-McConnell was able to gain some momentum and make up some ground on the Knights, Jamere Jackson (Chicago, Ill.), Aldeghafar, and Bedford all converted on their kill attempts to take back a commanding lead at 18-11.

After some back-and-forth action, Jackson was able to put the stamp on the set, as his final kill would end the attempted rally from the Bears at a final score of 25-17.

The second set began as much more of a back-and-forth affair, as the Bears and Knights would be deadlocked at four apiece after both teams’ hitters were able to do damage early on in the set.

The Knights were able to go on their first spree when Jackson and Bedford were able to convert on their kill attempts. A kill from Aldeghafar and Jackson helped the Knights take a 13-10 lead down the stretch of the set.

After the Knights and Bears traded points back-and-forth, the Knights found great net defense towards the back-end of the set to force Bears hitters into difficult kill attempts. A kill from Juan Silva (Elizabeth, N.J.) and blocks from Ariel Fokoua (Yaounde, Cameroon) and Silva ended the set at a final score of 25-17 in favor of the Knights.

Danilo Negrao (Brasilia, Brazil) and Chris Taylor (Morehouse, N.C.) both landed early kills in the third set to give the Knights a quick 5-3 lead. After Truett-McConnell was able to tie the set at six apiece, a service ace from Silva helped the Knights regain the lead and not allow the team to mentally fall behind.

Aldeghafar and Semaja Cartwright (Riverside, Calif.) recorded beautiful back-to-back kills down the stretch to keep the Knights lead 12-10. With the Bears staying at the heels of the Knights through the entire set, Taylor and Aldeghafar once again recorded back-to-back kills in order to reclaim the lead at 17-14.

It was a fight to the end but a final kill from Fokoua sealed the set at a final of 25-21 and gave the Knights the 3-0 victory that they were looking for. Next up for the Knights will be a home battle against Carolina University on Feb. 8 at Harris Court. The action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.