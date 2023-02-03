MONROE — The Scotland Christian Lady Saints varsity girls finished conference play Friday night with a 62-40 win over Tabernacle Christian in Monroe. The girls finished regular season play ranked first in both the conference and state division at 7-0 and 16-2 overall.

Junior Layla Nicolosi had 18 points with four steals, junior Lily Cartrette scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, and senior Morgan McMillan recorded a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds, to also go along with eight assists on the night.

SCA boys fall to Tabernacle Christian

The SCA varsity boys lost Friday night 70-63 against Tabernacle Christian in Monroe. The boys finish regular season play second in the conference and 16-4 overall.

Sophomore Jeffrey St. Onge scored 21 points, senior Chadon Locklear had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with seven assists, and sophomore Tavon Farmer chipped in 10 points on the night.