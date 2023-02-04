The Lady Scots’ Nyasia McQueen (white) goes up for a layup during the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Pinecrest.

LAURINBURG — On Monday night, the Lady Scots (14-7, 10-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) needed a 3 from Alicia McClain to force overtime and pull out a 46-43 win against the Pinecrest Patriots (10-6, 8-2 SAC). In Friday night’s rematch of the two teams, however, the Lady Scots had to protect a fourth quarter lead after Pinecrest, who trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter, made it a four-point game with under a minute to go.

But, as they’ve always done in conference action this season, the Lady Scots found a way to grind out another win, defeating Pinecrest 50-45 en-route to claiming their first ever regular season Sandhills Athletic Conference title and first regular season conference championship since 2014-15, when Scotland was a part of the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

After starting the season 0-3 with losses to Purnell Swett, Fairmont, and Marlboro County, Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain had no doubt that his team could still win the SAC.

“I just knew it,” Roshein McClain said. “The way we played against Purnell (Swett) twice, the way we played against Fairmont twice, the way we played against Marlboro twice, I still knew that we could win the conference.”

Roshein McClain said he doesn’t want another conference title drought after this season for his team though.

He wants to build on the season and continue to turn Lady Scots basketball around.

“I’m trying to build, not a team, a program,” he said. “You know where this program was at five years (ago) before I got here; it wasn’t good. I don’t know what it was, but I know that you’ve gotta build players from Parks and Rec, middle school, up to play basketball and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been going to Parks and Rec games. I went to one…and saw 30 girls playing basketball. I went to the middle school game here (at Scotland) against Carver and Spring Hill; saw some things I liked. It’s just about building a program, not a team.”

The Lady Scots trailed 5-0 early in the first quarter before Morgan Thompson hit a 3-pointer and a floater to put them down 7-5. After a bucket by Madison Dixon, the Lady Scots took a 10-9 lead and would go on a 12-0 run to end the period up 20-9, which included a buzzer-beating layup by Alicia McClain.

Two Thompson layups and two free throws by Alicia McClain were all the Lady Scots could muster on offense in the second quarter. Defensively, the Lady Scots were outscored 12-6 in the frame, but still took a 26-21 advantage into halftime.

The Patriots were able to make it 25-23 in the opening moments of the third quarter before a Thompson free throw and a Madysan Hammonds 3-ball put the Lady Scots back up 30-23. An 8-0 run would ensue for the Patriots, however, as the Patriots led 31-30, but the Lady Scots were, again, able to close a quarter out on a run, as they scored eight straight points to lead 38-31 at the end of the period.

Seven straight points by Thompson in the fourth quarter put the Lady Scots up 45-34, their largest lead of the game. However, a 10-3 stretch where the Patriots outscored the Lady Scots would follow, as a corner 3-pointer by Pinecrest’s Aniyah McGregor made it 48-44 with 48.9 seconds left in the game. Despite missing four straight free throws with under a minute to go, the Lady Scots were able to close out another close contest against Pinecrest.

Thompson had 22 points for the Lady Scots, while Alicia McClain had 13 points. Hammonds finished the game with nine points, all on 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Pinecrest’s Jakaya Scott had a game-high 26 points.

Roshein McClain discussed the fight his team had to overcome a feisty Patriots team.

“That’s a tough team,” Roshein McClain said. “We knew that they were gonna come in and try to get one, but I liked the way we started; our start was great and we stayed solid the rest of the quarters. We worked on them (Pinecrest) driving; (Zanodiya McNair) drove a lot the last time (on Monday) to get 16 (points), tonight she had three points. So, that was real key. Our defense was really key tonight and they’re probably gonna have to play like that again cause we’re probably gonna see them again for the conference championship. So, we’ll have to be prepared for them again. I’m just happy right now.”

The Lady Scots will host Westover on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in a nonconference game.

