LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights football program is happy to announce their initial signing class for the Fall of 2023. A large majority of the signing class features players from North and South Carolina, as the Knights look to continue to improve the football program under head coach Robert Curtin.

“We are excited for what these student athletes will bring both to our university and our football team,’” Curtin said. “This initial recruiting class is filled with high character athletes who will help to elevate our program and create a winning culture.”

Out of the 24 players in the signing class, 19 members will be incoming freshmen at St Andrews University, while five members will be transfer students.

Congratulations to all recruits and welcome to the St Andrews Knights family!

Full List of Fall 2023 Signing Day Incoming Players

Alonso Logwood | WR | 5’8” | 190 | Yuba College (Calif.)

Ethan Garwood | QB | 6’0” | 185 | Chowan University (N.C.)

Mason Price | QB | 5’10” | 165 | East Gaston High School (N.C.)

Jahmeel Rice | WR | 6’3” | 195 | University of Louisiana Monroe (N.C.)

Tyler Gates | WR | 5’11” | 170 | Overhills High School (N.C.)

Quentavious Hunter | DB | 6’1” | 190 | Mitchell County High School (Ga.)

Jalen Dodd | QB | 6’2” | 175 | Carson Newman University (Tenn.)

Blaydon Blake | QB | 6’1” 160 | North East High School (Md.)

Shayne Hester Jr. | LB | 6’0” | 210 | West Carteret High School (N.C.)

Nahjiir Seagraves | RB | 5’9” | 180 | Pinecrest High School (N.C.)

Anthony Robinson | WR | 5’8” | 150 | Southern Lee High School (N.C.)

Tierell Milligan | LB | 6’0” | 215 | Lucy Beckham High School (S.C.)

Xavier Steed | DL | 5’8” | 220 | Dutch Fork High School (S.C.)

Demario Henderson | DL | 5’9” | 220 | Lakeside High School (Ga.)

James Berry | DL | 6’1” | 200 | Dutch Fork High School (S.C.)

Frederick Edwards | QB | 6’2” | 185 | Sumter High School (S.C.)

Cornelius Allen | LB | 6’0” | 200 | New Hanover High School (N.C.)

Damion Precott | DL | 6’0” | 215 | Burk County High School (Ga.)

Aldair Serrato | DL | 5’11” | 210 | John T. Hoggard High School (N.C.)

Michael Suther | TE | 6’3” | 225 | Pinecrest High School (N.C.)

Jorderion Hamilton | LB | 6’0” | 215 | Southern Lee High School (N.C.)

Martavis Mason | DL | 6’1” | 230 | Ninety Six High School (N.C.)

Demetrius Moore | WR | 6’0” | 200 | Chowan University (N.C.)