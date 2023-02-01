BLUEFIELD Va. — The Knights traveled to Bluefield, Va. on Tuesday afternoon for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup against the Bluefield Rams. After giving Reinhardt a tough matchup their last time out, the Knights had all the confidence going into this one to get the job done, however, a stingy Rams defense and some clutch shooting allowed the Rams to pull away in this one with a final score of 64-50 in Bluefield’s favor.

Duncan Lexander (Charlotte, NC) got the game cooking for the Knights as he hit a game-opening 3-ball. Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) was able to get hot from the jump as well, as he went on to register the next six points for the Knights.

Tied at eight apiece early on, the Rams found a hot streak where they were able to knock down two 3-pointers and four consecutive baskets altogether. Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) was able to knockdown a trademark jumper to get himself on the score sheet and stop the damage from the Rams.

Down the stretch of the first half, both teams were able to keep their opponent’s offense in check and not allow any large spree of points. Both teams shot around the 30% clip from the field in the first half, with the Knights converting on 10-of-29 shots from the field and the Rams 10-of-32. The Knights were, however, able to separate themselves from the Rams at the free throw line where the Knights converted 5-of-6 shots from the line, while the Rams failed to make it to the stripe.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) found a hot streak where he knocked down a couple back-to-back 3s for the Knights. A Malone basket and two McRae free throws would give the Knights a 29-25 lead, heading into the halftime break.

Both the Rams and the Knights traded buckets from the get go of the second half as Malone and Brown were able to knock down some baskets early. Once again, neither side was willing to budge on defense as the field goal conversions became a rare sight in the contest.

A quick 11-0 run from the Rams helped them reclaim the lead once again, before Brown was able to stop the bleeding with a smooth jumper of his own. Malone was able to follow it up with a nice post move inside the lane and Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) knocked down a jumper to make the score 45-39 with 9:34 remaining in the contest.

Down the stretch, the volume of scoring picked up for both sides as the Knights scored eight points in the next two minutes, which featured Clark and Lexander 3-balls, and a Malone layup. Although the Knights had gotten hot on the court, it seemed like Bluefield had a response for nearly every Knights basket.

At 51-50 in Bluefield’s favor, the Rams would go on to dominate the final five minutes of play and shut the Knights out while scoring the next 13 points of the contest in order to close out the game, and walk away with the victory.

The Knights’ redemption quest will have to continue on Feb. 4 against the Bryan Lions of the AAC. Tip-off is currently set for 12 p.m.