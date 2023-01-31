SOUTHERN PINES — The Lady Scots basketball team (13-7, 9-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated the Pinecrest Patriots (9-5, 7-1 SAC) in a 46-43 overtime thriller for the top spot in the SAC Monday night.

With the Lady Scots down 40-37 late in the fourth quarter, Alicia McClain knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime.

The Lady Scots led 13-12 after the first quarter and trailed 25-24 at the half. At the end of the third quarter, the Patriots were up 36-32.

Neither team scored a point from the 3:11 mark in the fourth quarter until McClain’s shot at the end of regulation.

Morgan Thompson finished with 14 points and McClain had 11 points for the Lady Scots.

Zanodiya McNair led Pinecrest with 16 points.

Both teams face off again on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. in Laurinburg.

Scots beat Pinecrest at the buzzer

The Scotland men’s basketball team (16-4, 7-2 SAC) knocked off the Pinecrest Patriots (11-8, 5-3 SAC) with a final score of 67-65 after a Lamonte’ Cousar buzzer-beating layup in the fourth quarter Monday night.

The Patriots scored with three seconds remaining in the game to tie the game, before a near full court pass by Jaiquez Caldwell to Cousar set up the game-winner. The Scots scored seven points in the final 12 seconds of the game.

The Patriots took a 24-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Scots outscored Pinecrest 23-10 in the second quarter to lead 35-34 at halftime. The Scots held a 49-48 lead after three quarters of play.

Cousar finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, while Isaac Ferguson had 15 points and five assists for the Scots. Jonathan Graham had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Scots and Patriots will play each other again on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in Laurinburg.