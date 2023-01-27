FAYETTEVILLE — The Lady Scots of the Scotland coed wrestling team competed in the NCHSAA Women’s Mideast Regional at Jack Britt High School on Thursday.

Full results for the matches are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

107

Campbell Gross (12-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Campbell Gross (Scotland) 12-16 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Riley Evans (Cary) 13-7 won by injury default over Campbell Gross (Scotland) 12-16 (Injury 3:40)

Consolation Round 1 – Aarna Shah (Green Level) 7-13 won by forfeit over Campbell Gross (Scotland) 12-16 (Forfeit)

114

Mariyah Martin (13-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Gabriella Bumgardner (Union Pines) 6-8 won by fall over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) 13-18 (Fall 3:40)

120

Minnie Locklear (15-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Anella Fabriziani (Willow Spring) 9-13 won by decision over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) 15-18 (Decision 8-4)

145

Carmin Moore (9-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Carmin Moore (Scotland) 9-9 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Carmin Moore (Scotland) 9-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jiselle Riley (Green Level) 11-10 (Sudden victory-1 12-11)

Semifinal – Sumaiya Aamoud (Jack Britt) 30-3 won by tech fall over Carmin Moore (Scotland) 9-9 (Technical fall-1.5 3:00 (16-1))

Consolation Semifinal – Sydney Bell (Purnell Swett) 15-12 won by fall over Carmin Moore (Scotland) 9-9 (Fall 2:39)

165

Patience Hudgens (1-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Championship Round 1 – Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 1-11 received a bye (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lily Silvera (Green Level) 10-9 won by fall over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 1-11 (Fall 2:15)

Consolation Round 1 – Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 1-11 received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Semifinal – Victoria Shepherd (Jack Britt) 17-5 won by fall over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 1-11 (Fall 0:57)

The Lady Scots will compete again in the NCHSAA Women’s Showcase on Feb. 3 at RISE Sports Complex in Bermuda Run.

Scotland bowling teams close regular season

The Scotland men’s and women’s bowling teams faced the Richmond Raiders in Laurinburg on Tuesday, while also bowling an open match on Thursday in Aberdeen, after their scheduled opponent, Lee County, wasn’t able to make the match-up.

Against Richmond, the Lady Scots took 1 1/2 points. Scores for the matches were 126-141, 167-122, 97-115, and 116-128. Both teams ended up with 506 total pins, which resulted in the split point for each side. The men won four points against the Raiders, with scores for the matches being 132-168, 165-117, 193-158, and 178-158.

Nateya Scott was the leading bowler for the Lady Scots, while Dylan Tilson and Brad Heider tied for the leading bowler on the men’s team.

On Thursday, the Lady Scots and men’s team both took all five points. Scores for the Lady Scots were 106, 125, 166, and 82. The men rolled scores of 209, 134, 167, and 184.

Tilson was the men’s leading bowler on Thursday and bowled in the five spot* for the first time all season. Josh Manning rolled a clean game for the men, as well.

Scott was the leader for the Lady Scots on the day.

Both teams head to Aberdeen for the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament, with the women bowling on Feb. 7 and the men rolling on Feb. 8.

*The five spot is where a bowler bowls in the fifth and 10th frames of a match.