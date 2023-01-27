LEXINGTON — The Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints traveled to Lexington to take on the #1 ranked Lady Eagles of Sheets Memorial in a conference match-up Thursday night.

It was a very tight game from the beginning with both teams trying to gain control of the game. With a back-and-forth battle, the first quarter ended in a 11-11 tie.

The Lady Saints got it going in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 13-8 and going into halftime up 24-19.

The Saints maintained control in the third and fourth quarters but the Lady Eagles would not give up. They would make a run, chipping into the Lady Saints lead, but didn’t quite have enough to overcome the deficit.

The Lady Saints defense held them off and went on to win 59-50.

Zoey Neff finished with 17 points, five assists, and two steals for the Lady Saints, while Morgan McMillan put up 16 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists. Layla Nicolosi dropped 13 points and had four assists, and Lily Cartrette finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.

The Lady Saints improve to 12-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Next home game will be Jan. 27 at 4:30 p.m. against Thomas Academy.

Saints boys defeat Sheets Memorial

The Scotland Christian Academy varsity boys defeated Sheets Memorial 69-49 in Lexington Thursday night. They move to 14-2 on season.

Senior Chadon Locklear had 29 points and eight rebounds, senior Ronnie Pittman compiled 12 points and 17 rebounds, and sophomore Jeffrey St. Onge finished with seven points and eight assists.