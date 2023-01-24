Scotland senior outfielder Natalie Smith (middle) takes a picture with her family after signing her national letter of intent to Guilford College Tuesday morning.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School softball players Carleigh McKeithan and Natalie Smith signed their national letter of intents to continue their academic and playing careers at Guilford College during a ceremony held at Scotland High School Tuesday morning.

McKeithan, a multi-positional player as an outfielder, third baseman, and second baseman, has played 14 games as a two-year varsity player with the Scots. Last season, she suffered a health issue that limited her to only five games played. She’s posted six total put outs and holds a batting average of .111 as a pinch hitter throughout her high school varsity campaign.

McKeithan discussed how she’s become the player she is today while at Scotland.

“I have honestly loved my time here at Scotland,” McKeithan said. “The coaches are amazing and they push you really hard, but I do believe them pushing us is what has made me into the athlete I am today.”

Smith, an outfielder who’s entering her third-year at the varsity level, has been named to all-conference twice while with the Scots. Smith has been exceptional as a hitter with a career average of .362, and has recorded 34 hits, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs in 35 total games played. Smith also stole base six times during her junior year.

As a varsity outfielder, Smith has 19 total put outs on 20 total chances and holds a fielding percentage of .950.

Smith believes Guilford College is getting a player that works for everything she wants.

“I think that they’re (Guilford) getting a hard working student and a player that will work hard, and just benefit from them,” Smith said.

Scotland softball coach Adam Romaine described McKeithan and Smith as “middle of the radar kind of girls.”

“They both are contributors, but they’re kind of ones that, you know they’re there as coaches, and people forget that they’re there because of the type of talent that’s around them,” Romaine said. “But, they’ve stepped up. We expect big things from them both being seniors this year and being that they’ve been in our program the last three years. Their leadership’s what we’re gonna look a lot for this year too.”

The 2022-23 season for the Scotland softball team kicks off on March 1 at 6:30 p.m. with an away matchup against the Western Harnett Eagles in Lillington.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]