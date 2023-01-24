FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland men’s basketball team (13-4) earned a 69-32 nonconference win over the Douglas Byrd Eagles (0-17) Monday night.

Isaac Ferguson had a game-high 26 points and three assists for the Scots, and Jaiquez Caldwell scored 13 points and dished out four assists. Tashad Russell finished with seven points and 10 assists.

The Scots play again at Southern Lee in Sanford on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Scots extend win streak

The Lady Scots basketball team (9-7) picked up a 62-40 nonconference victory over Douglas Byrd (1-17) to extend their win streak to four games Monday night.

Madysan Hammonds led the Lady Scots with 16 points, while Alicia McClain scored 13 points and Madison Dixon had 12 points. Morgan Thompson finished with 11 points.

The Lady Scots return to action against Southern Lee in Sanford on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.