ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland coed wrestling team took on Richmond Senior and Hoke County Wednesday evening in a Sandhills Athletic Conference tri-meet.
The Scots lost against Hoke County 54-23 but won a close one against Richmond 42-37.
Full results for the matches against Hoke County are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
106
Josh Smith (Scotland) over Gunnar Schlosser (Hoke County) (Technical fall 23-5 0:00)
113
Gabriel Capezudo (Hoke County) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
120
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over ethan Lunn (Hoke County) (Fall 0:00)
126
Nereo Tolentino (Hoke County) over Donerio Graham (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
132
Landen Nelson (Hoke County) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
138
Nathan Oakes (Hoke County) over Devin Ellerbe (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
145
David Coptsias (Hoke County) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
152
Cedric Griffin Jr (Hoke County) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
160
Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Tyus Shaw (Hoke County) (Fall 2:00)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Emmanuel Bratcher (Hoke County) (Fall 2:00)
182
Orion Becton (Hoke County) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
195
Double Forfeit
220
Geronimo Oxendine (Hoke County) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 4:00)
285
Randolph Sanders (Hoke County) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 2:00)
Full results for the matches against Richmond are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
120
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over David Gainey (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)
126
Donerio Graham (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
132
Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Adam Estridge (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)
138
Louis Fernandez (Richmond Senior) over Devin Ellerbe (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
145
Jaxson Martin (Richmond Senior) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
152
Naaman Perakis (Richmond Senior) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
160
Amir Martin (Richmond Senior) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Decision 11-9)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Messiah Shaw (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)
182
Jackson Hamilton (Richmond Senior) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
195
Jordan Hamilton (Richmond Senior) over Unknown (Forfeit)
220
Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Kmauri Morgan (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)
285
Urijah McDonald (Richmond Senior) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Match decision 11-2)
106
Josh Smith (Scotland) over Kenneth Bates (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)
113
Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Gael Onesto (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)
The Scots head to Hoke County High School in Raeford for a SAC meet on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.