LAURINBURG — A 24-point fourth quarter, 12 steals, and seven blocks were all things that the St. Andrews Lady Knights (2-13, 2-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference) did well on Saturday afternoon.

A combined 16 points in the second and third quarters, a 31.6% field goal percentage, and 15 missed free throws, however, halted St. Andrews’ momentum throughout the game, which ultimately downed the Lady Knights 63-54 against the Kentucky Christian Knights (11-8, 8-7 AAC).

St. Andrews finished 12-of-27 from the free throw line in the contest, a 44.4% mark.

St. Andrews head coach Shareka Maner knows missing that many free throws isn’t acceptable.

“Free throws are crucial,” Maner said. “We beat ourselves a little bit with the free throws. Free throws win games, that’s what my coach used to tell me. Coming down the stretch, we’ve gotta be more mentally focused and knock those down. There were a few possessions, at a time, where they (Kentucky Christian) kept turning it over; I was like they’re giving it to us, we gotta go take it now. We did become a little stagnant at some points where we didn’t score for a long (time), but (if) we knock down free throws down the stretch, we get a different outcome.”

Although St. Andrews couldn’t pull out the win, they were able to hold Kentucky Christian, who averaged 66.6 points a game coming in, to 63 points.

St. Andrews had allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents before Saturday’s game.

Maner thought her team’s defensive play can be something to build off of.

“Best defense we’ve played all season,” Maner said. “To come in and hold this team below what our average was for the year; we want to hold teams to (63 points) because I think if we hold teams to (63 points), it’s gonna be hard to beat us.”

A quick two baskets by Kentucky Christian put St. Andrews down 4-0 just 30 seconds into the first quarter. Makayla Salliey was able to capitalize, though, with the first six points for St. Andrews, making it eventually 8-6 with Kentucky Christian still in front.

Salliey scored a team-high 17 points for St. Andrews with seven rebounds and five blocks, as well.

After an AJ Price 3-pointer tied the game at nine apiece, Kentucky Christian would score five straight points, before St. Andrews evened things back up again with a Samantha Tougher 3-ball and an Ashley Starks layup.

After a layup by Kentucky Christian’s Bell Sparks, St. Andrews headed into the second quarter down 16-14.

Price gave St. Andrews their first lead of the game at 17-16 with two made free throws at the 8:48 mark of the second quarter. But, points would be hard to come by for St. Andrews in the period, as they turned the ball over nine times and only attempted six shots.

St. Andrews only scored seven points in the second quarter and went into halftime down 29-21.

Kentucky Christian’s Abby West knocked down a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, before Salliey hit a free throw for St. Andrews 35 seconds into the frame.

St. Andrews wouldn’t score another point for almost eight minutes, however. With 1:34 left in the third quarter and St. Andrews down 38-22, Tougher hit her second 3-pointer of the game to break the scoring drought.

Three more points by Kentucky Christian and five more from Salliey put St. Andrews down 41-30 at the end of the third quarter.

St. Andrews would go down 47-36 in the fourth quarter, but a Melissa Tougher layup and an Ashley Starks 3-ball gave St. Andrews a burst of momentum. Kentucky Christian was able to size up their lead to 52-41 again, however.

With 1:38 remaining, Price made a layup to bring the St. Andrews deficit to 56-50 and Starks was able to make it 57-52 after Kentucky Christian’s Rebekah Atilano knocked down a free throw. But, the free throw shooting of Kentucky Christian would be too much down the stretch, as they would go 9-of-11 on free throws in the fourth quarter.

St. Andrews was able to force nine Kentucky Christian turnovers in the fourth quarter and went 8-of-19 from the field, but finished the frame 5-of-11 from the free throw line.

Samantha Tougher scored 12 points and Price finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals for St. Andrews.

West led Kentucky Christian in scoring with 18 points, while Jada Higgins put up 15 points six rebounds, and five assists.

In their last home game on Jan. 14, St. Andrews turned the ball over 36 times, but turned it over only 18 times against Kentucky Christian, with five coming in the second half.

Maner said she thought her team valued the ball more against Kentucky Christian.

“We put an emphasis on taking care of the ball,” she said. “It’s almost like, in a sense, that we just can’t give up opportunities for us to go down and be effective on the offensive end. When we turn the ball over, we don’t get the opportunity to come down an execute our plays. When we execute, we make something happen.”

St. Andrews will be back at home on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. against Columbia International, who St. Andrews lost to 77-61 earlier this season.

