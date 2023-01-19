LAURINBURG — Ricky Schattauer has been around baseball his whole life; as a player, an assistant coach, and, beginning this season, a head coach.

In August 2022, Schattauer was named the new head coach of the Scotland High School baseball program after being an assistant with the team for the last two seasons. He replaces Greg Wrape, who left Scotland to become the new head baseball coach at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte.

Schattauer described his emotions from the moment he learned that he earned his first head coaching opportunity.

“I was ecstatic,” Schattauer said. “I knew that it was gonna be a challenge because we did have a lot of players graduate this past year. But, with it being my first head coaching job and me living here in the county…I’m excited for the future. Seeing Little League (play) here and Optimist, and Parks and Rec, I knew what was coming (to) the Scotland program.”

Schattauer grew up in Atlanta, Ga. before leaving for North Carolina to attend Louisburg College and play baseball. He, then, transferred to St. Andrews University to continue his college baseball career.

“That’s what brought me to Laurinburg,” Schattauer said.

After he graduated from St. Andrews in May 2015, Schattauer took a job to become a physical education teacher and assistant baseball coach at Hoke County High School three months later.

After working there for five years, he moved to Laurinburg to teach and coach at Scotland High School.

Schattauer believes he can show a new dynamic to the Scotland baseball program because of his age.

“I feel like I can bring a little bit more (because) I’m young,” Schattauer said. “I feel like I can kind of relate to the kids a little bit more than, maybe, an older person. I kind of bring the IQ of the game; I think that’s my biggest asset. (With) me playing through college, I played all throughout high school, the IQ of the game, I think, is the next step that Scotland can take to make us a better team.”

The Scotland baseball team will open the new season on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. against the Purnell Swett Rams at home.

The Laurinburg Exchange will put out a season preview article for the Scotland baseball and softball teams in the coming weeks.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]