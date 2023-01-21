RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team (12-4, 4-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after the Hoke County Bucks (7-12, 3-3 SAC) defeated them 55-38 Friday night.

The Scots had 22 turnovers on the night.

Lamonte’ Cousar recorded 17 points, six rebounds, and seven turnovers for the Scots. He was ejected in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Ferguson had 13 points, two assists, and five turnovers for the Scots, while Jaiquez Caldwell finished with eight points, two assists, and six turnovers.

The Scots take on Douglas Byrd on Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Fayetteville for their next game.

Lady Scots keep hot streak rolling

The Scotland women’s basketball team (9-7, 6-0 SAC) rolled through the Hoke County Bucks (2-17, 0-7 SAC) Friday night 64-27.

The Lady Scots scored 26 points in the first quarter and 20 in the third quarter to lead them to their third straight win.

Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots in scoring with 24 points, Morgan Thompson had 18 points, and Madysan Hammonds finished with 15 points while connecting on four 3-pointers.

Kayeliana Bonner finished with seven points for Hoke County.

The Lady Scots return to action on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. against Douglas Byrd in Fayetteville.